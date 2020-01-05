ET BASKETBALL
GIRLS
Tuesday
Heath at Longview, 6:30 p.m.
Hallsville at Pine Tree, 6:15 p.m.
Marshall at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Spring Hill, 6 p.m.
Henderson at Gilmer, 7 p.m.
New Boston at Paul Pewitt, 6 p.m.
Jefferson at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.
Waslp, at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.
Hughes Springs at New Diana, 6:30 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Ore City, 6:30 p.m.
Harmony at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
White Oak at Arp, 6:30 p.m.
Winona at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.
Sabine at Troup, 6:15 p.m.
L-Kildare at Rivercrest, 6 p.m.
Big Sandy at Harleton, 5 p.m.
Beckville at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.
Overton at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Sulphur Bluff at Avinger, 6 p.m.
Union Hill at Bloomburg, 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Greenville, 5 p.m.
TST at LCS, 5 p.m.
Thursday
TST Alumni Game, 7 p.m.
Friday
Longview at North Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.
Pine Tree at Marshall, 6:15 p.m.
John Tyler at Hallsville, 7:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Cumberland at Kilgore, 6 p.m.
Ore City at Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
Tatum at Hughes Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Daingerfield at Elysian Fields, 6:30 p.m.
New Diana at Waskom, 6 p.m.
Arp at Harmony, 6:15 p.m.
Troup at White Oak, 6:30 p.m.
Gladewater at Sabine, 6:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Winona, 6:30 p.m.
Clarksville at L-Kildare, 6 p.m.
Harleton at Beckville, 6 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Big Sandy, 6 p.m.
Bloomburg at Avinger, 6 p.m.
Saltillo at Union Hill, 6 p.m.
TST at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.
BOYS
Tuesday
Heath at Longview, 7 p.m.
Hallsville at Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburg at Carthage, 7:30 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Ore City, 7:30 p.m.
Hughes Springs at New Diana, 6:30 p.m.
Harmony at West Rusk, 7:30 p.m.
Sabine at Troup, 7:30 p.m.
Winona at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.
White Oak at Arp, 6:30 p.m.
Linden-Kildare at Rivercrest, 6:30 p.m.
Beckville at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Big Sandy at Harleton, 7:30 p.m.
Carlisle at CHS, 7 p.m.
TST at LCS, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
TST Alumni Game, 7 p.m.
Friday
North Mesquite at Longview, 7 p.m.
Pine Tree at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Henderson, 7 p.m.
Cumberland at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.
Pleasant Grove at Carthage, 7 p.m.
Ore City at Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Tatum at Hughes Springs, 6:30 p.m.
New Diana at Waskom, 8 p.m.
Arp at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Winona, 7 p.m.
Gladewater at Sabine, 7:30 p.m.
Troup at White Oak, TBA
Clarksville at Linden-Kildare, 7:30 p.m.
Harleton at Bekville, 5:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Big Sandy, 7 p.m.
TST at St. Mary’s, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
WOMEN
Wednesday
Kilgore at Paris, 5:30 p.m.
Panola at TVCC, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Ozarks at LETU, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
TVCC at Kilgore, 2 p.m.
Texas-Dallas at LETU, 1 p.m.
Coastal Bend at Panola, 2 p.m.
MEN
Today
Kilgore at Lamar State, 4 p.m.
Panola at Blinn, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Lee at Kilgore, 7 p.m.
Angelina at Panola, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Ozarks at LETU, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Kilgore at Blinn, 4 p.m.
Texas-Dallas at LETU, 3 p.m.
Panola at Coastal Bend, 4 p.m.