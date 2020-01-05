ET BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Tuesday

Heath at Longview, 6:30 p.m.

Hallsville at Pine Tree, 6:15 p.m.

Marshall at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Spring Hill, 6 p.m.

Henderson at Gilmer, 7 p.m.

New Boston at Paul Pewitt, 6 p.m.

Jefferson at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.

Waslp, at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.

Hughes Springs at New Diana, 6:30 p.m.

Elysian Fields at Ore City, 6:30 p.m.

Harmony at West Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

White Oak at Arp, 6:30 p.m.

Winona at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.

Sabine at Troup, 6:15 p.m.

L-Kildare at Rivercrest, 6 p.m.

Big Sandy at Harleton, 5 p.m.

Beckville at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Overton at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Sulphur Bluff at Avinger, 6 p.m.

Union Hill at Bloomburg, 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Greenville, 5 p.m.

TST at LCS, 5 p.m.

Thursday

TST Alumni Game, 7 p.m.

Friday

Longview at North Mesquite, 6:30 p.m.

Pine Tree at Marshall, 6:15 p.m.

John Tyler at Hallsville, 7:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Cumberland at Kilgore, 6 p.m.

Ore City at Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Tatum at Hughes Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Daingerfield at Elysian Fields, 6:30 p.m.

New Diana at Waskom, 6 p.m.

Arp at Harmony, 6:15 p.m.

Troup at White Oak, 6:30 p.m.

Gladewater at Sabine, 6:30 p.m.

West Rusk at Winona, 6:30 p.m.

Clarksville at L-Kildare, 6 p.m.

Harleton at Beckville, 6 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Big Sandy, 6 p.m.

Bloomburg at Avinger, 6 p.m.

Saltillo at Union Hill, 6 p.m.

TST at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.

BOYS

Tuesday

Heath at Longview, 7 p.m.

Hallsville at Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburg at Carthage, 7:30 p.m.

Elysian Fields at Ore City, 7:30 p.m.

Hughes Springs at New Diana, 6:30 p.m.

Harmony at West Rusk, 7:30 p.m.

Sabine at Troup, 7:30 p.m.

Winona at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.

White Oak at Arp, 6:30 p.m.

Linden-Kildare at Rivercrest, 6:30 p.m.

Beckville at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Big Sandy at Harleton, 7:30 p.m.

Carlisle at CHS, 7 p.m.

TST at LCS, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

TST Alumni Game, 7 p.m.

Friday

North Mesquite at Longview, 7 p.m.

Pine Tree at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Cumberland at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.

Pleasant Grove at Carthage, 7 p.m.

Ore City at Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Tatum at Hughes Springs, 6:30 p.m.

New Diana at Waskom, 8 p.m.

Arp at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

West Rusk at Winona, 7 p.m.

Gladewater at Sabine, 7:30 p.m.

Troup at White Oak, TBA

Clarksville at Linden-Kildare, 7:30 p.m.

Harleton at Bekville, 5:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Big Sandy, 7 p.m.

TST at St. Mary’s, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

WOMEN

Wednesday

Kilgore at Paris, 5:30 p.m.

Panola at TVCC, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Ozarks at LETU, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

TVCC at Kilgore, 2 p.m.

Texas-Dallas at LETU, 1 p.m.

Coastal Bend at Panola, 2 p.m.

MEN

Today

Kilgore at Lamar State, 4 p.m.

Panola at Blinn, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Lee at Kilgore, 7 p.m.

Angelina at Panola, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Ozarks at LETU, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Kilgore at Blinn, 4 p.m.

Texas-Dallas at LETU, 3 p.m.

Panola at Coastal Bend, 4 p.m.

