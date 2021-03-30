CollegeMEN

Wednesday, March 31

Kilgore at Tyler, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 2

Victoria at Kilgore, 4 p.m.

WOMEN

Saturday, April 3

Paris at Kilgore, 2 p.m.

Recommended for You


 

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.