The McLeod Longhorns had a season to remember in 2019-2020 and it was a windfall of accolades starting with District 15-2A superlatives.
The duo of Keldyn Schubert and Trevor Deel were instrumental leading McLeod to the school’s first regional tournament and wound up splitting league Most Valuable Player honors.
Former Longhorn standout and longtime coach Steven Lambeth garnered Coach of the Year recognition. Offensive MVP went to Clarksville’s Devon Womack and Rivercrest’s Kamryn English took Defensive MVP accolades.
Womack’s teammate, Kamryn English, was tabbed Newcomer of the Year. The top 6th Man was halved between Clarksville’s Daquevaon Griffin and Vincent Peters of Linden-Kildare.
The Sophomore of the Year was also shared between Claude Scales of Detroit and Rivercrest’s Darrion Ricks.
FIRST TEAM
Quay Scales, Clarksville; Trae Rose, Clarksville; Raymond Owens, Clarksville; Kody Golightly, Detroit; La’Davian Johnson, Linden-Kildare; Davion Tyson, Linden-Kildare; Kasen Minter, Maud; Casey Smith, McLeod; Bradyn English, Rivercrest; Zack Lane, Rivercrest; Shane Crabtree, Rivercrest
SECOND TEAM
Kagen Carson, Detroit; Chase Bynum, Linden-Kildare; Jordan Swanson, Linden-Kildare; DeShawn Alexander, Maud; Austin Gilmore, McLeod; Nos Gryder, McLeod; Damian Davidson, Rivercrest; Michael Moore, Clarksville; Olajuwon Woodberry, Clarksville
HONORABLE MENTION
Nathan Parker, Tyler Williams, Silas Murdock — MCLEOD; Chris Randolph — RIVERCREST; Tristian White, Rayne Bailey, Peyton Windham, Briley Barron — MAUD; Tanner Gibson, Brayden Greer — DETROIT; Nate Holloway, LINDEN-KILDARE
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
MCLEOD: Keldyn Schubert, Casey Smith, Silas Murdock, Tyler Williams, Trevor Deel, Nathan Parker, Kobe Bonner; DETROIT: Kody Golightly, Cody McCoin, Tanner Gibson, Kagen Carson, Claude Scales, Cloedus Scales; JAMES BOWIE: Ethan Morden, Cason Braley, Hunter Reeves, Zane DeBerry, Stade Burnett, Jared Hock; RIVERCREST: Devon Womack, Chris Randolph, Kamryn English, Bradyn English