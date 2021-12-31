UNION GROVE — Spring Hill jumped out to a 46-34 lead by the end of Friday afternoon’s third quarter, but had to hold off a Union Grove fourth quarter rally to earn a 65-55 New Year’s Eve non-district win.
The Panthers will look for similar success as they open 2022 play during next Tuesday’s home district game against Henderson.
“I liked that we responded to the run, and had one of our own to finish out the game,” said Spring Hill boys basketball head coach Kerry Strong.
“A lot of times, basketball is a game of runs,” he added. “We would make one [today], and they would make one. We just wanted to make sure that when we made one, we ended up with more [points] than they did when they had their run.”
Spring Hill only finished with two double-digit scorers on Friday, but those performers combined for 15 of the Panthers’ 19 fourth quarter points to help close out the victory.
Tayler Riehemann scored five of his nine fourth quarter points at the free throw line, and finished the game with a team-best 20 points.
Jack Beckett drained a pair of three-pointers in the second quarter, and went six-for-six from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to earn 12 points in the mid-day event.
Spring Hill took an 18-13 lead by the end of the first quarter. Union Grove tied the score twice in the second period before the Panthers used an 8-0 run to take a 33-25 lead at the halftime break. The Panthers then outscored the Lions 13-9 in the third period to take a 12-point lead.
By game’s end, Spring Hill also got eight points from Brennan Ferguson, six points from Davaunte Powers, five points from Easton Ballard, four points from James Thomas, Peyton Bassett and Jax Stovall, and two points from Luke Hurst.
Three of Union Grove’s six scorers finished in double figures. Aubrey Woodard earned a game-high 22 points, Cooper Vestal recorded 14 points, and Colton Cowan contributed 11 points.
The Lions’ scoring also included three points from both Jaxon Daniels and Hunter Cannon, and two points from Jace Roberts.
The group allowed Union Grove to open the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run that cut the margin to 46-42, and hang around long enough to make it 56-51 game with 2:29 left. But, the last-ditch effort didn’t result in a come-from-behind win.