UNION GROVE — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers recorded three competitive quarters in Friday’s New Year’s Eve non-district road game at Union Grove, but their late comeback attempt fell short in a 46-34 defeat.
“Pretty decent defensive intensity in the second half,” said Spring Hill girls basketball head coach Taylor High. “I thought we fought and were locked into our game plan more [after halftime].”
Spring Hill launched the game’s scoring when Laila Thompson made both free throw attempts after an opening minute foul, and finished the early afternoon contest with a game-high 12 points, but Union Grove responded with the next five points to take a 5-2 lead with 5:40 left in the first quarter.
Sumeet Mattu’s field goal put the Lady Lions on the scoreboard, and Macey Roberts completed a three-point play that included a successful field goal during a Spring Hill foul and the ensuing free throw attempt.
Laney Linseisen made a pair of field goals in the opening quarter to cut the score to 5-4 and 9-8, and finished the game with five points.
But, Union Grove ended the period on a 7-3 run that included five Gracie Stanford points and a late Taylor Campbell field goal. The only Spring Hill scoring during that stretch was Jolie Ballard’s field goal and Thompson’s free throw.
Stanford and Roberts finished with a Union Grove-best nine points, while Mattu and Gracie Winn provided eight each.
Union Grove then produced a 15-4 scoring advantage in the second quarter to take a 31-15 lead at halftime. Mattu drained a pair of three-pointers in the period and Stanford earned her second shot from downtown to give the Lady Lions a double-digit lead at the break.
Spring Hill was only able to answer with Thompson and Claire Fielder field goals in the second quarter, but cut into its deficit in the second half.
The Lady Panthers earned a 9-5 scoring edge in the third quarter and a 9-6 start to the fourth period to make it a 42-33 game with 1:52 to play.
But, Union Grove ultimately held off its opponent with late answers. Brady Colby’s three-point play and Stanford’s free throw were only countered by Thompson’s 10th and final free throw make, so the Lady Lions were able to wrap up a 12-point victory.
Spring Hill’s scoring in the loss also included Zailey McGee’s seven points, Fielder’s six points, and Ballard and Maddison Finney’s two points.