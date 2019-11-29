BOYS
■ PINE TREE 62, KILGORE 53: KILGORE – Brandon Shaver collected his first win as Pine Tree Pirate basketball coach with a 62-53 decision over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Friday afternoon.
Pine Tree (1-1) used a 20-3 run to open action and never trailed.
Kenny Bradshaw was high point for the Pirates with 27 points, including 6 of 10 from beyond the arc. Josiah Wright was also in doubles with 15 points on a red-hot 7 of 8 from the field.
Pine Tree shot 75% from the floor and dropped 42% of its 3-point efforts.
The Pirates play host to Pittsburg on Tuesday at the Pirate Center.
