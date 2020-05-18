David Schmitt, a Spring Hill graduate who recently led Shelbyville to three straight appearances in the University Interscholastic League Boys State Basketball Tournament, has been hired as athletic director and head boys basketball coach at Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill High School.
Schmitt has recorded 608 wins in 28 seasons as a coach, with stops in Zavalla, Jacksonville, Elgin, Round Rock Stony Point and - most recently - Shelbyville.
"Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill offers the chance to also be athletic director, to run my own program and be my own boss. That's always a dream of any basketball coach," Schmitt said. "There's no football, so that should be fun. It'll be great to have the kids year-round."
Schmitt spent four seasons at Shelbyville, never losing a district game (40-0) and finishing with a 113-17 record overall.
His first Dragon team (2016-17) finished 26-6 and lost to Grapeland in the regional semifinals. The Dragons went 32-5 the following season and fell to West Texas (70-60) in the state semifinals, and Shelbyville went 39-2 in 2018-19, defeating Hearne (83-51) in the state semifinals and winning the Class 2A title with a 67-48 victory over Gruver.
This past season, the Dragons took a 36-3 record to Austin for the state tournament, but while preparing for a state semifinal against Gruver, the UIL suspended play due to concerns over COVID-19.
The UIL later declared that all teams that had not yet lost at the state tournament prior to the suspension of play would receive gold medals for the players and a special championship trophy.
Schmitt's first coaching job was at Zavalla, where he spent five seasons. He spent three seasons at Jacksonville, and then compiled a 294-159 record and took nine teams to the playoffs in 14 seasons at Elgin.
He spent two seasons at Round Rock Stony Point before taking over at Shelbyville.
"Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill has had some good teams, and that's part of the interest," Schmitt said. "They have a really good basketball program there. The kids are there, and everything is set up to be successful."
Schmitt graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1986.