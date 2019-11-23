GIRLS
UNION GROVE
SPRING HILL 39, NEW DIANA 25: UNION GROVE — J.Dee Stovall led the way with 10 points, Zailey McGee chipped in with eight points and nine rebounds and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers closed out play in the Demetra Carter-Lewis Tournament with a 39-25 win over New Diana.
Ashlee Blake added seven points, Peyton Borens and Amirah Alexander four apiece and Rachel Petree, Valerie Farrel and Marissa Seyer two each. Stovall also had three rebounds and three steals, Petree five rebounds and Borens three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Spring Hill will host New Diana at 3 p.m. on Monday.
HAWKINS 37, UNION GROVE 32: UNION GROVE — A close third quarter gave way to fourth quarter separation as the Lady Hawks from Hawkins garnered a hard-fought 37-32 win over the host Union Grove Lady Lions in championship play at the Demetra Carter-Lewis Tournament Saturday.
Hawkins held a slim 21-19 advantage going into the final eight minutes and managed to outscore the hosts 8-5 in the final stanza and walk away the champion.
Makena Littlejohn’s 11 points was high point for the Lady Lions in a losing effort.
Hawkins improves to 8-0, while Union Grove drops to 6-2.
SABINE 56, BECKVILLE 42: Blaire Kaufman tallied a game-high 20 points and sank four from beyond the arc as the Sabine Lady Cardinals nabbed a 56-42 win over the Beckville Ladycats.
Kaufman was just one of four Lady Cards in doubles. Maddie Furrh finished with 11 points, while Mallory Furrh and Mikinzi Cantrell each dropped in 10 points.
Kaufman was selected to the all tourney team for Sabine (4-1)
Miranda Mize and McKinna Chamness each netted nine points in the loss for Beckville.
QUITMAN 35, ORE CITY 23: UNION GROVE — Quitman earned a 35-23 win over Ore City in a consolation game on Saturday.
Abby Ervin had 12 points and eight rebounds, Ryleigh Larkins five points and six steals and Victoria Jones five points and four steals in the loss for Ore City.
On Friday, Ore City notched a 37-3 win over Union Hill. Ervin recorded a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Larkins finished with nine steals.
OTHER
GILMER 57, MARSHALL 39: MARSHALL — Haylee Jordan near single handed led Gilmer’s Lady Buckeyes to a 57-39 non-district decision over the Marshall Lady Mavs here Saturday afternoon.
Jordan finished the contest with a game-high 34 points on 16-of-23 shooting from the field. She also snagged a dozen boards to finish with a double-double for the Lady Buckeyes.
HARLETON 64, COMO-PICKTON 44: COMO — The one-two punch of Tyler Mobley and Katelynn Smith propelled the Harleton Ladycats to a decisive 64-44 verdict over the Como-Pickton Lady Eagles here Saturday.
Mobley finished with a game-high 21 points and Smith was right behind with 20 points. Haylea Murray pulled down 12 rebounds for the Ladycats.
Harleton (3-0) hosts Joaquin Monday.
LONE OAK 46, PITTSBURG 41: LONE OAK — The Pittsburg Lady Pirates took it on the chin here Saturday as the Lady Buffs from Lone Oak stampeded to a 46-41 win.
McKenna Wood and Kyleigh Posey each netted 11 points in a losing cause for the 3-2 Lady Pirates.
Pittsburg plays host to Pine Tree Monday in a 1:15 p.m. tip off.
LATE FRIDAY
LINDALE 67, PINE TREE 22: Lindale broke out to a 39-10 halftime lead en route to a 67-22 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates on Friday at the Pirate Center.
Twelve Lady Eagles scored, led by Shelbie Steen’s 11 points. Elizabeth Hutchens and Ashley Farmer each added 10 points.
Malaeka Wilson led Pine Tree (1-3) with eight points. Others scoring for the Lady Pirates were Kameron Polk (3), D’karia Woodard (3), Mckenzie Kirk (3), Keirsten Robert (2), Emari Fluellen (2) and Amarei Hunt (1).
Pine Tree is scheduled to play at Pittsburg at 1:15 p.m. Monday.
BOYS AVINGER
ORE CITY 57, JAMES BOWIE 24: AVINGER — Aaron Nigreville’s 19 points paced a trio in twin figures as the Ore City Rebels notched a 57-24 triumph over the James Bowie Pirates at the Avinger Tournament Saturday.
Nigreville was joined by Ryan Shastid with 14 points and Jeremy Kyle’s 11 points.
COLLEGE MEN
ANGELINA 78, KILGORE 75 OT: LUFKIN — Travis Henson and Christyn Eugene combined for 33 points, and Angelina College overcame a six-point halftime deficit to force overtime and pull out a 78-75 win over Kilgore College on Saturday in the Region XIV Conference opener for both teams at Shands Gymnasium.
Henson scored 18 points and Eugene 15 for the Roadrunners, who outscored the Rangers 8-5 in the extra period.
Rodrigue Andela had a double-double with 17 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in the loss for Kilgore (6-2, 0-1), which saw its six-game winning streak snapped.
Cameron Gooden led the Rangers with 22 points. Tyron McMillian added 16 and Michael Thomas 10.
Kilgore returns home to host Grayson in non-conference action at 6 p.m. on Friday, and will host CYM Prep at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
KC will resume conference action at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 against Coastal Bend.
From Staff Reports