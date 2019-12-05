After running their overall record to 3-0 earlier in the day, the Spring Hill Panthers ran into a wall otherwise known as the Temple Wildcats.
Flexing all their 6A brawn, the Wildcats, who came into Thursday evening’s tilt a perfect 5-0, used an 11-0 run to end the first half en route to a 65-35 win at the JoAnn Sparks Tournament.
Quinton Johnston was star of the show for Temple. The 6-5 power forward finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. He also had a couple blocks and a handful of slam dunks. Johnston contributed a standing two-hand flush, a flying dunk from baseline and an alley opp.
Johnston, along with shooting guard J’Don Garcia, helped Temple take a 14-8 lead after the opening eight minutes. Spring Hill actually grabbed a 4-2 lead 90 seconds in when Jay Rockwell converted a drive to the hoop.
Garcia answered with a transition layup and followed with a 3-pointer at 5:22. Johnston dropped a pull-up pop at 5:15 for a 9-4 lead. Tyrese Jones, on a nice assist from Rockwell, converted a backdoor layup and Rockwell followed with another basket at 3:13 and Spring Hill trailed by one at 9-8.
Johnston had a putback flush to set in motion a 5-0 run to close the quarter. The Panthers went the first 2:05 of the second without a point, while the Wildcats added to their 5-0 close to the first with a 5-0 run to start the second and a 19-8 lead.
Jones snapped the dry spell with an extra-point missile at 5:55 as Spring Hill reached double digits. Jones and Markavian Williams led the Panthers with eight points each. In fact, Jones dropped in a trey as the first half drew to a close and Temple took a 33-23 lead to the break.
Williams accounted for all five Panther points in the third as the Wildcats put the game out of reach with an 11-0 run to close the quarter. Spring Hill went 6:34 without a point and Temple swelled its advantage to 57-28 after an elbow jumper from Jaiden Pate at 6:57 of the fourth.
In their opener Thursday, the Panthers got 15 points from Casey Mudoh and 10 more from Jones in a 51-46 win over the Willis Wildcats.
Pool play continues today with Spring Hill playing Pittsburg at 9:20 a.m.