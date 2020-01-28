Overcoming some early foul trouble and a lethargic start, the Spring Hill Panthers hit 9 of 17 from the floor in the second quarter, leading to a 61-52 win over the Panthers from Bullard on Tuesday.
Spring Hill, which spotted Bullard a 7-0 lead, didn’t register in the scorebook until Tyrese Jones’ layup at 3:48 of the quarter. Scoring 10 of the final 14 points of the period, Spring Hill carried a 12-11 lead to the next frame.
Senior point guard Monkavian Williams gave Spring Hill its first lead of the night when he went coast-to-coast for a layup and subsequent free throw following a foul.
The two teams swapped leads three times with three ties in the second quarter before Spring Hill awoke from its slumber in the closing stages of the first half.
Curtis Crowe canned a 3-pointer and went from end-to-end for a layup and 22-20 lead with 4:08 to play. Bullard regained the lead on a Carter Brooks 15-footer and a Derek Garres putback at 3:12.
Hunter Hollan would score six points down the stretch that included a couple layups and a nice bank shot at 1:21 as Spring Hill moved out to a 29-23 advantage.
The Spring Hill margin swelled to 13 at 42-29 after sophomore Luke Hurst rained in a 3-point shot at 3:05. Bullard, however, closed with a 8-1 run to head to the fourth only trailing by a half dozen.
Brooks, who led all scorers with 20 points, converted a short hook in the lane as Bullard crept within 43-39 not a minutes deep into the fourth. That was as close as Spring Hill would allow.
Casey Mudoh got things started when he raced the length of the court for a layin. Jones added a layup and Williams cranked a trey as Spring Hill rebuilt a double-digit lead. Williams, who netted 10 points, started and finished what would be a 10-0 surge.
Jones paced the Panthers with 14 points, Hollan added 11, Mudoh nine, Crowe nine, Hurst three and Cameron Rhodes three.
GIRLS
■ BULLARD 61, SPRING HILL 20: Ashlee Blake canned a running jumper at 2:02 of the first quarter to give Spring Hill a 4-3 lead over state-ranked Bullard. The lead proved short-lived, however, as Bullard built on its 8-4 first quarter lead coasting to a 61-20 victory in the evening’s first game.
After the Blake bucket, Spring Hill didn’t score again until Madison Schreiber dialed up a trifecta at 1:01 of the first half. The near nine-minute dry spell enabled Bullard to score 22 unanswered.
Junior sharpshooter Erin Berry got heated up in the second frame and flushed three from beyond the arc. Berry, who finished with eight money balls, led all scorers with 24 points.
Schreiber paced Spring Hill in defeat with eight points. Blake added six, while J’Dee Stovall and Zailey McGee each netted two points.
Spring Hill is at Kilgore Friday.