They say beauty lies in the eye of the beholder.
And while neither of Spring Hill’s wins Tuesday night over Cumberland Academy were particularly aesthetically pleasing, Panther head coach Tim Ender and Lady Panther boss man Dee Lewis will gladly take the and move on.
The Panthers got a couple timely forced turnovers late to hold off the Knights, 48-42, in their contest, while the Lady Panthers dropped 9 of 12 free throws down the stretch to notch a 41-34 victory.
“We did it with defense at the end. I told them to not panic and just finish strong like we normally do,” said Ender, whose Panthers improved to 4-1 in District 16-4A play. “We gave them a few too many offensive rebounds, but overall I think our defense played pretty well.”
The Panthers led from the opening tap and carried a 13-10 lead to the second quarter. The Knights, who suffer only their second setback in district against four wins, took a brief 14-13 lead at 5:45, but the Panthers closed strong and led 29-23 at the break after Casey Mudoh went coast-to-coast with a thunderous flush.
As Ender alluded to, Cumberland was crashing the boards getting second and third opportunities and got within 35-34 on a put back from junior forward Chris Hill, who was a thorn in Spring Hill’s side all evening. Hill finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
A couple free throws from Tyrese Jones allowed the Panthers to take a 35-32 advantage to the final eight minutes of regulation. Jones led all Spring Hill scorers with 15 points but was forced to the sideline late in the third with leg cramps.
The Panthers were able to keep Cumberland at bay in the early stages of the fourth as Mudoh, who finished with nine points, took a well-timed oop pass from Jones at 5:44 and a 39-36 lead.
Point guard Daylon Mitchell on a nice feed from Ethan Montgomery gave Cumberland its first lead since early in the second at 42-40 with 2:29 remaining. That proved to be the final points of the contest for the Knights as the Spring Hill turned up the defensive heat.
Mudoh answered the Mitchell basket with a power layup at 2:14 to knot things at 42-all. Cumberland pulled the ball out and attempted drain some of the final two minutes. Hunter Hollan forced Montgomery into a turnover that resulted in Curtis Crowe drawing a foul and calmly draining a pair free throws for a 44-42 lead with 0:44.2 showing.
It was another timely steal this time from Mudoh that fed Crowe and for an uncontested bucket with 0:17 and a 46-42. Crowe, who knocked down 10 points, closed with another two freebies for insurance as the game drew to a close.
GIRLSPeyton Borens’ game-high 15 points propelled the Lady Panthers to a 41-34 win in the preliminary contest.
Spring Hill stormed out to 12-1 first quarter lead and maintained the upper hand the rest of the way.
The Lady Panthers improve to 3-4 in District 16-4A and sit all alone in fourth place heading into Friday’s game at Chapel Hill. This was the third time Spring Hill has faced Cumberland Academy and it was far and away the toughest out of the three.
“We found a way to win. That’s the most important thing. It’s important we stay humble and stay focused,” Lewis said. “If we were gonna have a bad game, tonight was the night to do it. Come back tomorrow locked in and ready to go.”
J’Dee Stovall and Ashlee Blake each bucketed eight points in the win. Stovall pulled seven boards, while Marissa Seyer handed out five assists.