It was a landmark campaign for the Trinity School of Texas Titans on their way to the school’s first basketball state championship. Postseason superlatives reflected their hardwood dominance.
Caed Liebengood garnered TAPPS 1A District 5 Most Valuable Player accolades, while teammate Patrick Pither earned Defensive MVP, TST’s Jy Baxter reeled in Newcomer of the Year and Bo Powers was the easy choice for Coach of the Year.
It would have been a clean sweep of top hardware for TST had it not been for St. Mary’s Dominic Tucker bringing home Offensive MVP.
FIRST TEAM
Jaden Ayala, TST; Patrick Pither, TST; Jy Baxter, TST; Marlin Reeves, TST; Caed Lienbengood, TST; Dominic Tucker, St. Mary’s; Ben Kubiack, St. Mary’s; Josh Hatch, Longview Christian School; TJ Daniels, LCS; Ryan Holt, Greenville Christian; Wislon Feezel, Greenville Christian; Elijah Smith, Greenville Christian
SECOND TEAM
Sixto Mendez, TST; Malik Page TST; Jordan Stebbins, TST; Fareed Khan, St. Mary’s; Juan Correa, St. Mary’s; Tony Rowe, St. Mary’s; Charlie Ott, Greenville Christian; Noah Holt, Greenville Christian; Tommy Witt, Greenville Christian; Jacob Barker, LCS; Damiel Hood, LCS; Logan Matthews, LCS
