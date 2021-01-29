Sulphur Springs brought energy to the court from the jump against a cold Longview squad on Friday night.
It continued for 32 minutes.
Three Wildcats hit double figures and Sulphur Springs took advantage of a sputtering night from the Lobos with a 62-44 win in District 15-5A action at Lobo Coliseum.
With the playoff race in 15-5A set, the Wildcats (16-8, 8-2) all but solidified the second seed out of the league. Longview (12-11, 7-4) is locked into the third spot.
The two teams split their regular-season meeting with the Lobos taking a 56-54 buzzer-beating win on the road.
This was all Sulphur Springs from the start as the Wildcats raced to a 17-6 lead after the first quarter and led by as many as 20 in the first and 24 in the contest. Longview’s woes included cold shooting, foul trouble and poor rebounding, particularly on the offensive glass.
Kordrick Turner finished with a game-high 18 points to go with five assists for the Wildcats. Cason Arrington followed with 10 points and three assists. Boo Wilkerson rounded out the trio of Wildcats in double figures with 12 points and five rebounds.
For Longview, Jalen Hale, who picked up his second foul 62 seconds into the game, finished with a team-high 13 points. Freshman Willie Nelson was next with eight points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal off the bench.
Caed Liebengood had six points and four rebounds. Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson, in foul trouble in the second quarter, added five rebounds and two steals to two points.
Longview finished 13-of-31 inside the arc and 3-of-20 from deep, missing their first 12 three-point attempts. Sulphur Springs, meanwhile, went 18-of-30 and hit 4-of-12 from deep.
The Lobos finished with a slight edge in rebounds overall, 32-31, but a big advantage on the glass in the second quarter, which included one offensive rebound for Longview, was a big difference.
The Wildcats went 14-of-27 from free-throw range and Longview went 9-of-21.
Sulphur Springs led 17-6 after the first and 35-12 at halftime.
Hale went the distance off a steal to open the night but a three from Wilkerson and a steal and bucket from Parker Whisenhut put the Wildcats up early, 6-2.
From there, Sulphur Springs closed the first quarter on a 13-2 run as Longview shot 3-of-15 overall in the frame. The Wildcats opened with a 7-of-13 clip.
It was all hands on deck for Sulphur Springs in a dominant second quarter.
The Lobos showed a little life early in the third quarter, including their first made three with 3:56 left, but the Wildcats had an answer each step of the way in the blowout win.
Longview closes out its regular season back at Lobo Coliseum against fourth-place Hallsville on Tuesday for senior night. Sulphur Springs visits district-leading Mount Pleasant on Tuesday before wrapping the regular season against Texas High on Friday.