With 54 wins between them, the second round showdown between Tatum and Atlanta was going to come down to whichever team responded in a bigger way.
Tatum did that on Tuesday night.
After a hot start from the Eagles, a big run from the Rabbits and a tie ballgame after the third quarter, Tatum pulled away in the fourth to take a 60-49 win over Atlanta in a Class 3A, Region II area round playoff at Lobo Coliseum.
With the win, Tatum, ranked No. 20 in the TABC poll, moves to 25-10 on the season and into the third round for the eighth time since 2010.
The Eagles will take on Troup, which moved to 28-9 on the season with a 45-37 win over Commerce on Thursday. Details of the regional quarterfinal will be announced.
Atlanta, ranked No. 13, concludes its season at 30-5.
“You watch film until you’re almost blind and then you go, hey, we are who we are and we’ve got to do what we do,” Tatum head coach Brett Carr said. “That’s what we did tonight. Our kids kept fighting.”
Tatum got a dream start, racing out to a 10-2 lead and an 18-9 lead after the first quarter. After taking a a game-high 10-point lead early in the second, it was the Rabbits turn to bounce back.
Atlanta, aided by a cold run from Tatum, rattled off a dominant 16-0 run to take a three-point lead into halftime, 26-23.
The Rabbits built its largest lead of the night, 36-28, late in the third before another run — this time from Tatum — tied it heading into the fourth quarter at 38-all.
A physical game throughout in front of a raucous crowd, Tatum went to the line and connected throughout the fourth quarter. No lead was larger than four points up until the final 90 seconds.
Tatum sophomore Jayden Boyd turned in a 20-point, 18-rebound double-double to lead the Eagles. Kendric Malone, also a sophomore for the Eagles, followed with 19 points — 11 coming from the free throw line in 14 fourth-quarter attempts.
For Atlanta in the loss, 5-star junior prospect Daimion Collins finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks for the Rabbits. Collins battled through foul trouble — picking up his second late in the first quarter — before fouling out with 5:14 left to play.
Senior Hunter Allen was a spark throughout the contest for the Rabbits, finishing with the games’ third double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to go with four steals and three blocks.
Atlanta finished with 19 turnovers to 14 from Tatum, who had 29 trips to the free-throw line compared to 15 from the Rabbits. The Eagles led in rebounds, 43-37.