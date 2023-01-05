DALLAS - The Tatum Lady Eagles remained unbeaten in District 16-3A play and gave head coach Patricia Nelson her 500th career coaching win here Thursday, knocking of Waskom 38-34 at American Airlines Center.
Kamdyn Scott recorded a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double to pace Tatum (11-10), which led 10-4 after one quarter and 19-12 at halftime before Waskom rallied to make it a 25-23 contest heading to the final period.
Scott also had four steals for tatum. Jade Moore-Simon finished with nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Patience Price added five points, four rebounds, five steals and two assists, Aundrea Bradley five points, five rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks, Rhianna Harris three points and four rebounds and Kerrigan Biggs one point and six rebounds.