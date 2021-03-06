ATHENS — Never count out the Tatum Eagles.
That message was sent Saturday night across the state and now, for the first time in seven years, Tatum finds itself among the last four standing.
In an absolute wild finish, Tatum rallied from a double-digit deficit to knock off top-ranked Dallas Madison, 61-54, and claim the Class 3A, Region II title to advance to the state semifinals.
Tatum, which avenged a regional semifinal loss to Madison in 2018 when a bulk of the Eagles’ current roster was freshmen and sophomores, advances to the 3A state semifinals and will take on Brock at a time and location to be announced.
“We came out early and were a little amped, a little shook up — you’re playing the No. 1 team in the state, a powerhouse, who has won a lot of championships,” Tatum head coach Brett Carr said. “We told them at halftime that we couldn’t believe how badly we had played for it to be this close.
“The last thing we said before we came back out was when you go out there and beat them in the second half and win this game, there’s going to be a lot of people talking.”
Madison (22-6) grabbed an 11-point lead with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter, 52-41. The Trojans, who entered with a 17-game win streak in the postseason, would score just two points the rest of the way.
Tatum (24-3) then took off and it took everyone down the stretch.
Dalone Fuller, who finished with 10 points in the fourth, took an assist from Kendall Williams with 4:34 left after the first of six-straight turnovers from Madison, including two charges, a five-second violation and a steal.
The Eagles, who struggled shooting in the first half to fall into a 17-point hole, cashed in on every single one. Decartiyay Allison, the leader of the Tatum defense that forced 25 turnovers overall, drained a three and Fuller followed with a putback.
Williams and Fuller connected again to tie things up at 52-52 with 2:43 left to to play. A putback from Ty Bridges gave Tatum its first lead of the night with 1:32 on the block.
A steal from Allison set up a bucket from Jaden Boyd off a Kendric Malone assist for a four-point lead. Madison scored for the first time in 3:58 off the clock with a pair of free throws.
Williams then buried a three off a feed from Malone and it was Fuller and Williams connecting again on the final bucket, setting of a celebration worthy of the feat.
Boyd, who led the charge in a sluggish first half for the Eagles, finished with his second-straight double-double, finishing with a game-high 16 points to go with 10 rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
Malone was stellar with 12 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals. Fuller followed with 10 points, five rebounds and two steals off the bench as Tatum flexed its depth throughout the regional round. Bridges and Aidan Anthony turned in solid minutes off the bench for Tatum as well.
Williams finished with eight points and four assists while Allison and Trey Fite held up the Eagle defense.
Tatum had plenty of opportunities early but couldn’t connect, shooting 6-of-33 overall in the first half. Madison, led by a 13-point, seven-rebound, four-steal night from Jerome Rogers, came out firing on 8-of-17 shooting, including four 3-pointers, in the first quarter to build a 21-10 lead.
The teams matched in the second and third quarters, dropping 11 and 13 points in each frame as Madison led 45-34 with eight minutes to play.
That back-and-forth trend continued over the first three minutes of the fourth.
But the final five minutes all belonged to Tatum.