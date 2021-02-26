MARSHALL — Tatum played its game, and the results spoke for themselves.
Behind their usual smothering defense, the Eagles worked to wear down White Oak from the jump and that approach eventually took over in a meeting between two teams with plenty of history.
Tatum pulled away in the second quarter and made it stand in a 58-33 win over the Roughnecks in a Class 3A, Region II quarterfinal on Saturday at Maverick Gym.
With the win, No. 10 Tatum (22-3) advances to the regional semifinal round for the first time since the 2018-19 season and will take on Paris Chisum, a 59-49 winner over Whiteright in Region II’s other quarterfinal.
White Oak, in the third round for the first time since the big clashes with Tatum in the 2012-13 season, concludes its season at 20-7. The Roughnecks graduate just one senior, starter Carson Bower.
The two teams met Saturday for just the second time since colliding in the 2013 regional final round, the third meeting that season between the two rivals that ended with the Roughnecks capping back-to-back state titles.
On Saturday, White Oak’s defense kept the Eagles in check early in a defensive-heavy affair in the first quarter that ended with a 12-all tie.
Tatum’s offense woke up in the second quarter while its defense stayed the course. The Eagles took a 28-17 lead into halftime.
Eight Eagles recorded a steal as the defense forced 27 turnovers from the Roughnecks. Tatum also had a slim advantage on the boards overall, 37-32, but controlled the glass in the second half 21-14, including 14 offensive rebounds that led to several second and third-chance points.
Jayden Boyd led the Eagles with a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double to go with two blocks and two steals. Drake Walton was a big spark off the bench for Tatum, who showed its depth throughout. Walton finished with 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Kendric Malone added 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Tatum doubled up White Oak in shot attempts overall, 73-35, on a less-than-stellar night shooting. The Eagles went 18-of-44 from inside the arc and 5-of-29 from deep.
For White Oak, all five starters scored at least six points, led by a 10-point, 10-rebound effort from Brian Williams, who added two assist and two steals.
Landon Anderson and Ben Jacyno followed with seven points and finished with six and five rebounds, respectively. Gunner Solis and Bower chipped in six points apiece.
The two teams slugged it out in the first quarter with defense on display on both ends of the court. White Oak went on a 6-0 run to lead 6-2 near the midway mark but seven turnovers, including two 10 second violations, from the Roughnecks dampened things.
Tatum rallied to tie things up and take the lead before Williams connected at the buzzer for a 12-12 tie.
The Eagles, behind a balanced attack, opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run, capped by a three from Boyd off an assist from Haden Crowley for a 21-12 lead. Tatum expanded that to 28-14 on a deep three from Malone with 36 seconds left in the first half.
Tatum out-scored White Oak 12-6 in the third quarter behind points off turnovers and second-chance points to build a commanding lead they would not relinquish in the latest installment of this East Texas rivalry.