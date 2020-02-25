Tatum and Sabine scrapped back-and-forth all night Tuesday in postseason rematch from a year ago.
It lasted until the Eagles, using its smothering and unrelenting defense, used its offense to pull away late.
Up by five early in the fourth quarter, Tatum used a pair of late runs to pull away from Sabine for a 64-49 win in a Class 3A, Region II bi-district playoff at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum.
With the win, Tatum (24-10) advances to the area round for the 14th-straight season and will meet Atlanta, which moved to 29-4 on the season with a first-round win over Paris Chisum. Details on that game will be announced later.
Sabine’s season concludes at 16-14 at the hands of the Eagles for the second-straight year. Tatum won the 2019 regional quarterfinal contest, 61-50, a year ago.
Tatum, in the press from the start, used its defense to force the outside shot and 26 turnovers from the Cardinals, who bounced back from blow after blow and used its defense as well.
The Eagles jumped to an 11-point lead in the first quarter and led by 12 midway through the second. The Cardinals stuck with it, whittling the deficit down to four points in the third and five early in the fourth.
That’s when the Eagles’ offense took off.
Haden Crowley banked in a three-pointer and Jayden Boyd capped a 7-0 run with a strong, driving layup.
A few minutes later, a jumper from Decartiyay Allison and an ensuing steal and assist to Crowley, highlighted an 8-0 run for an 18-point lead with 3:31 left to play.
Boyd had 11 of his team-high 15 points in the second half to go with nine rebounds and three blocks. Crowley, who had a hand in an 8-0 run to start the night for Tatum, followed with 13 points.
In total, the Eagles had nine players with a bucket and at least one rebound. Allison finished with 11 and Kendall Williams eight with three assists for Tatum, which shot 8-of-9 overall in the fourth quarter.
The two teams combined for 51 free throw attempts. Tatum went 16-of-28 overall — 10-of-18 in the fourth — and Sabine 10-of-23, including a 7-of-17 mark in the last eight minutes.
Tatum finished with 18 turnovers, several coming off charges, and Sabine had 26 overall.
For the Cardinals in the loss, David Robinson and AJ Gresham led the way with 10 points. Bre’Den Ford followed with seven and Savoy Goodwyn had a team-high nine rebounds.
Crowley started with a pair of free throws, followed with a 3-pointer and had an assist to Boyd for an 8-0 Eagle run to start. Allison had a layup off a steal and Dalone Fuller took a feed from Williams to give Tatum a quick 11-point lead, a margin they carried into the second quarter.
Kendric Malone made it a 12-point game in the second before the Cardinals, with back-to-back threes from Gresham and Jason Alexander closed the half on an 8-0 run for a 24-20 Tatum lead at the break.
Tatum expanded its lead in the third, outscoring Sabine 13-8.
Ford had an assist to Breydan Pobuda and hit two from the line to make it a five-point game, 37-32.
Crowley’s bank and Boyd’s drive sparked the 7-0 run and the duo combined again on the final 8-0 run to send Tatum moving on once again.