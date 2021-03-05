ATHENS — It’s been a mission for this group of Tatum Eagles for a couple of years now to get back to the regional round.
They did that Friday and made a statement in the process.
Behind the standard Tatum defense, which was amped up from the jump, the Eagles knocked off Paris Chisum, 76-36, in a Class 3A, Region II semifinal at Hornet Gym to return to the fifth round for the first time since 2014.
Friday marked the first trip to the regional semifinal since 2019 when a bulk of the Eagles’ roster were freshmen and sophomores.
“We made it that year with one senior in the starting lineup and this group got a taste,” Tatum head coach Brett Carr said. “We missed out last year and that didn’t sit well with them.
“We’ve talked about it all year and they’ve been on a mission. They’ve done the things it takes.”
With the win, No. 10 Tatum (23-3) advances to the 3A, RII final and will take on the winner of No. 13 Atlanta and No. 1 Dallas Madison at 6 p.m. today back in Athens. The Atlanta vs. Madison semifinal tipped off late Friday night. It was Dallas Madison who ended Tatum’s season in that 2019 regional semifinal.
The two teams exchanged blows in the first quarter in a defensive-heavy affair. Chisum, whose best season in over 30 years ends at 20-8, kept pace in the first eight minutes and trailed 14-8 after the first quarter.
It was all Tatum from there.
The Eagles exploded to start the second on a 14-0 run and out-scored the Mustangs 26-2 in the quarter for a commanding 40-10 lead.
It was done with the typical Tatum approach: a smothering defense, scrapping for loose balls and attacking the glass. The Eagles forced 27 Chisum turnovers and dominated the glass in the first half, 27-14.
Another added element to the Eagles this season: depth, with 32 points off the bench.
Jayden Boyd had locked in a double-double at halftime and finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Six more Eagles finished with at least seven points.
Decartiyay Allison, who Carr praised for setting the tone for the Eagle defense with deflections and forcing errors, chipped in eight points and three steals to his effort. Trey Fite was another steady presence for the Eagle defense.
Kendric Malone had seven points, six rebounds and six assists with two steals. Kendall Williams, Drake Walton and Aidan Anthony all added seven points with at least two rebounds and steals. Dalone Fuller led with eight points off the Eagle bench. Haden Crowley had five points and four assists as well.
Worm Price led Chisum with nine points and Jett Petkus had 12 rebounds.
Allison and Malone each assisted each other on threes for Tatum to start the second quarter. Allison added another bucket off a steal and a dime from Markendrick Beall to Fuller ended a 14-0 run to give Tatum a 28-8 lead.
After Chisum got on the board, Boyd had a bucket off a feed from Malone and hit his double-double with a three-point play off a coast-to-coast basket off a defensive rebound. A putback from Crowley made it 40-10 Tatum at halftime.
Tatum opened the second half on a 4-0 run, all the free-throw line, and built a 37-point lead in the third. That lead expanded to 47 points early in the fourth off a Boyd three-pointer.
A statement indeed from the Eagles, whose mission continues one win away from the state tournament.