BOYS
■ WHITE OAK 46, TROUP 34: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Roughnecks were able to keep the Troup Tigers at bay Saturday afternoon to collect a 46-34 victory at E.B. Carrington Gymnasium.
Dustin Covington netted a game-high 15 points and handed out four assists to lead White Oak to the win.
Gunner Solis pitched in another 11 points as the Roughnecks improved to 2-1 in 16-3A play and 12-8 overall.
Troup, which loses its first loop contest, was led by Bracey Cover’s 12 points.
White Oak is at Gladewater Tuesday.
■ TATUM 89, HUGHES SPRINGS 54: HUGHES SPRINGS — Haden Crowley’s 23 points paved the way for the Tatum Eagles in their 89-54 humiliation of the Hughes Springs Mustangs here Saturday.
The Eagles held a commanding 33-5 advantage after eight minutes and coasted the rest of the way.
Crowley was joined by Jayden Boyd’s 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Tatum improves to 12-8 overall and 3-0 in District 15-3A.
Devin Flournoy’s 17 points paced the Ponies in defeat, while Trayvon Kennedy chipped in with 13 points.
■ HALLSVILLE 67, JOHN TYLER 47: HALLSVILLE — Ben Samples’ 22 points propelled the Hallsville Bobcats to a 20-point win over the John Tyler Lions.
Hallsville posted double figures in all four quarters and exploded for 22 in the fourth frame. Samples was joined in twin figures by Jai Lacario with 18 points and Ryan Pondant’s 16 points and 20 rebounds.
The Bobcats (15-9, 3-0) host Nacogdoches Tuesday.
■ BIG SANDY 64, CARLISLE 42: BIG SANDY — Joshua Shipman’s 17 points paced a quartet in twins for the Big Sandy Wildcats in their 64-42 win over the Carlisle Indians.
Big Sandy (15-5, 3-0) jumped out to a comfortable 21-7 first period lead and cruised to the easy victory.
Shipman was joined by Bakarai Meneffee with 14 points, Caden Minter 12 and Carter Oswalt 10 points.
The Wildcats are at Hawkins Tuesday.
■ WEST RUSK 77, WINONA 70: NEW LONDON — It took an extra period to determine the winner in West Rusk’s 77-70 triumph over Winona here Saturday afternoon.
The Raiders, who had rallied to force OT, outscored the Wildcats in the extended session 11-4.
Talon Winings netted a career-best 34 points, while Gavin Smith finished with 15 and Myles Foster 13 points, respectively. Jimmie Harper was a force on the boards with 14 rebounds and Foster followed close behind with 13, including eight on the offensive end.
■ CLARKSVILLE 79, LINDEN-KILDARE 55: LINDEN — A 28-6 third quarter barrage paved the way to victory for the Clarksville Tigers in their 79-55 win over the Linden-Kildare Tigers.
Jalen Scott’s 16 points led a quartet in double digits for Clarksville. Neo Scales added 13, while RJ Owens and DaVion Griffin each netted a dozen.
LK got 13 points from Da’vion Tyson and 10 from Chase Bynum.
Clarksville improves to 12-7 overall and 2-0 in district play, while LK slips to 13-5 overall and 1-2 in league action.
GIRLS■ NORTH MESQUITE 44, LONGVIEW 30: Kayla Pope popped for 20 points as the North Mesquite Stallions handed the Longview Lady Lobos a 44-30 setback in District 11-6A action.
The Lady Lobos went to the final eight minutes down six points. North Mesquite used a 17-9 run in the fourth to pull away and hand Longview the loss.
Meshia Shead led Longview in defeat with 10 points.
The Lady Lobos host Tyler Lee Tuesday at Lobo Coliseum.
■ WHITE OAK 49, TROUP 25: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Ladynecks remained perfect in district as Renee O’Kelley dropped 15 points and hauled in 13 rebounds in a 49-25 trouncing of the Troup Lady Tigers.
Kelley was joined in doubles by Caitlin Jester with 12 points and Payton Palmer’s 11 points.
White Oak, which held Troup scoreless in the fourth, improves to 14-10 overall and 5-0 in league competition.
The Ladynecks visit Gladewater Tuesday.
■ HARMONY 60, ARP 22: HARMONY — Jenci Seahorn’s 15 points led a trio in deuces for the Harmony Lady Eagles in a decisive 60-22 pasting of the Arp Lady Tigers Saturday afternoon.
Seahorn, who also had five boards and three steals, was joined by Kinzee Settles’ 13 points, five steals and three rebounds, along with 10 points three steals and a couple assists from Raylee Willie.
Harmony used a 17-4 second quarter surge to break open what had been a close contest in the first. The Lady Eagles closed with a 20-6 run in the fourth to provide the final margin of victory.
■ HALLSVILLE 55, JOHN TYLER 42: HALLSVILLE — Laikyn Smith poured in 14 points and Kelci Wilson finished with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds, leading the Hallsville Ladycats to a 55-42 win over the Lady Lions of John Tyler.
Hallsville broke from a 20-20 halftime deadlock with a 20-11 third period run. The Ladycats added 15 more in the fourth as they improved to 3-2 in District 16-5A and 9-15 overall.
Baylie Perkins and Abbi Fischer each pulled six boards, while Malloy Pyle managed eight steals and four assists.
Hallsville plays host to Nacogdoches Tuesday.
■ TATUM 58, HUGHES SPRINGS 35: HUGHES SPRINGS — Tatum rang up no less than double-doubles and soared to a 58-35 win over Hughes Springs here Saturday afternoon.
Essence Allen ripped for 23 points and 12 rebounds, while Kayla Jones had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Trinity Edwards completed the trinity with 11 points and 10 assists.
Tatum improves to 9-9 and 4-1 in loop play.
■ WASKOM 46, NEW DIANA 41: WASKOM — The Waskom Ladycats built a 12-point first period lead and never looked back in their 46-41 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles.
Callie Click drained three 3s and finished with 15 points in a losing cause for New Diana.
The Lady Eagles play host to Elysian Fields Tuesday.
■ LIBERTY-EYLAU 59, PITTSBURG 39: PITTSBURG — Despite a couple of 17-point performances from Tyler Green and Natalie Styles, the Pittsburg Lady Pirates dropped a 59-39 verdict to Liberty-Eylau’s Lady Leopards.
Pittsburg plays at Pleasant Grove Friday.
■ CLARKSVILLE 58, LINDEN-KILDARE 30: LINDEN — Spurred by a 37-point second half, the Clarksville Lady Tigers notched a 58-30 win over Linden-Kildare Lady Tigers.
Moe Owens was high point for Clarksville with 14.
L-K’s LaSonya Ward led all scorers with 16 points.
COLLEGE MEN■ UT DALLAS 86, LETU 65: LeTourneau University men’s basketball team lost to Texas at Dallas, 86-65, Saturday at Solheim Arena.
LETU (9-4, 2-2 American Southwest Conference) got a career-high 18 points from Andrew Eberhardt on 6 of 9 shooting from three-point range. Nate West added 18 points, seven assists and 12 rebounds for the YellowJackets.
UT Dallas (10-4, 4-1) shot 47.7 percent, going 31 of 65. LETU was 19 of 59 for 32.2 percent.
Garrett Beene’s three midway through the first half tied the game at 17 before the Comets made six straight free throws over a 1:15 span to take a 23-17 lead. Kyle Matthews buried a triple, and West sank three free throws after being fouled on a triple try to knot the game again, this time at 23.
The Comets went on an 8-0 run, taking a 31-23 lead on Kolton Pruitt’s 3-pointer with 6:36 to go in the half before West quieted the storm with a triple on a setup from Kyce Wilson.
LeTourneau hosts Sul Ross State Thursday.
WOMEN■ UT DALLAS 71, LETU 60: LeTourneau University women’s basketball team fell to No. 25 Texas at Dallas, 71-60, Saturday at Solheim Arena.
The YellowJackets (6-7, 2-2 American Southwest Conference) were led in defeat by Keauna Whitfield’s 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
LETU also got 13 points and three steals from Micayla Mikulski.
LeTourneau hosts Sul Ross State Thursday.
