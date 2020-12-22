A rough start doomed the Lobos in the District 15-5A opener against Texas High on Tuesday.
But Longview has plenty of time to recover before the next one.
Texas High raced to a big lead and held the Lobos in check the rest of the way to a grab a 60-46 win in an afternoon league opener at Lobo Coliseum.
The Tigers move to 3-0 on the season and Longview, who is idle in district until Jan. 2, drops to 5-7 on the year.
Texas High raced to a 7-0 start and took a 12-4 lead after the first quarter. Longview pulled to within six points, 23-16, late in the second quarter before a 5-0 run put Texas High up 28-17 at halftime.
In the third, Texas High built a game-high 17-point lead, 47-30, before the Lobos came to life with a 9-0 run to make it an eight-point lead.
But the deficit was too much and the Tigers responded with a big run to put things away for good.
Texas High got two big performances in each half with Damon Augustus dropping 12 of his 20 points in the first two quarters and Zane Dodson turning in 16 of his 17 points down the stretch. Augustus led with nine rebounds and Jayden Godwin had six rebounds and four assists for Texas High.
Caed Leibengood turned in a game-high 21 points for the Lobos with nine rebounds and two assists. Marco Washington followed with 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Tore Lattimore finished with nine points and six boards for the Lobos, who finished with 17 turnovers on the night.
Texas High shot 7-of-11 from the floor over the first two quarters while Longview went 19-of-33 inside the arc and 1-of-19 from 3-point range.
Lattimore took an assist from Washington and followed with a putback to close the third quarter. Liebengood reversed that sequence to open the fourth with an offensive rebound and bucket, followed by a feed from Washington.
But Augustus and Dodson ended that rally with a strong 9-0 run, including a dagger three from Dodson off a defensive rebound and assist from Augustus. Dodson then followed with a steal and bucket to lock things up for the Tigers.
Longview travels to Dallas Carter for a non-district meeting on Monday.