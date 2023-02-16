TATUM 57, EDGEWOOD 42: TATUM - Luke Sigler led a balanced Tatum scoring attack with 12 points, and the Eagles rolled to a 57-42 win over Edgewood on Thursday at Eagle Coliseum.
JaCorie Bradley had 11 for the Eagles. Jordan Chambers chipped in with nine, Cayden Tatum seven and E.J. Lloyd, Caleb Smith and Cooper Whiteus six apiece.
WASKOM 40, TROUP 35: Waskom is headed to the playoffs after taking a 40-35 win over Troup in a District 16-3A tiebreaker on Thursday night at Spring Hill High School’s Panther Gym.
Waskom (10-17) advances to face White Oak on Tuesday back at Spring Hill. Canton will face either Pleasant Grove or Liberty-Eylau in the 6 p.m. game.
Troup ends its season at 17-16.
Tyler Davis led Waskom with 14 points. Other scorers were Kelton Williams 9, Tee Brighton 6, Diego Smith 3, Caden Edwards 3, Chris Shaw 2, Ridge Riley 2 and Layton Luster 1.
Trae Davis led Troup with 11 points and four steals. Carson Davenport had 8 points. Colby Turner had 7 points and 12 rebounds. Tre Anderson scored 6 points, Bryce Wilson 2 and Ty Lovelady 1.