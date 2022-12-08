GIRLS
JEFFERSON 46, U. GROVE 36: BULLARD - At the Brook Hill Tournament, Taurria Hood scored 21 points and Kristen Thomas recorded a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double for Jefferson in a 46-36 win over Union Grove.
Rielyn Schubert chipped in with seven points, and Jaida Bray added two for the Lady Bulldogs. Jordyn Davidson had nine rebounds, Bray seven and Hood five, and Davidson also finished with nine assists and four steals. Thomas came away with three steals.
WASKOM 53, ALTO 27: GARY - Lajaija Thomas sank 17 of 22 free throws and finished with 28 points to lead the Waskom Lady Wildcats to a 53-27 win over Alto at the Gary Tournament.
Jaynai Miles added 12 points and six steals for Waskom.
BROOKELAND 42, BECKVILLE 41: GARY - Brookeland held on for a 42-41 win over the Beckville Ladycats on Thursday at the Gary Tournament.
Amber Harris scored 12 points to go along with seven rebounds and five steals in the loss for Beckville. McKinna Chamness added 11 points and seven rebounds, Monica Locket seven points and two steals, Reese Dudley six points and four assists, Ayanna Burroughs three points and six rebounds and Lexi Barr two points.
BOYS
J. BOWIE 50, O. CITY 31: BIG SANDY - The James Bowie Pirates earned a 50-31 win over the Ore City Rebels on Thursday at the Big Sandy Tournament.
Kyler Rowe had 12 points and Maverick Main 10 for Ore City in the loss.