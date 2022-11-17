New DianaP. TREE WINS 2: DIANA — The Pine Tree Lady Pirates moved to 5-3 on the year with a pair of wins on Thursday at the New Diana Tournament.
The Lady Pirates defeated Jefferson (40-32) and Grace (57-53).
Against Jefferson, Jalen Scroggins had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for PT, which led 10-5 after one quarter and outscored the Lady Bulldogs 11-4 in the final frame.
Aaliyah Oliver finished with 11 points and four steals, and Ewomi Ugbini added nine points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.
Scroggins had 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals and Ugbini turned in a 12-point, 12-rebound double double with a couple of blocks.
Pine Tree outscored Grace 28-21 in the second half.
ND WINS 2: DIANA — Host team New Diana earned a pair of wins on Thursday at the Carl Oliver Tournament, knocking off Maud(55-18) and Avinger (49-32.
Katherine Yount finished with 11 points, three rebounds and three steals against Maud in a game that saw New Diana jump out to a 25-8 halftime lead.
Jolie Ballard added 10 points and three steals for the Lady Eagles. Ashley Orona had nine points, three rebounds and four steals, Starrmia Dixon eight points, three rebounds and four steals, Alexis Miller seven points, Kamrin Woodall three points, three rebounds and two steals, Abbie Shafer and Taryn Reece three points apiece and Ava Smith one point, three rebounds and two steals.
Orona led three Lady Eagles into double figures in the win over Avinger, finishing with 12 points and two rebounds. Yount had 11 points, five rebounds and three steals, Woodall 10 points and three rebounds, Layla Stapleton six points, three rebounds and two steals, Dixon five points, two rebounds and three steals, Kayleigh Tibbetts two points and two steals, Smith two points and Reece a point and two rebounds.
JEFFERSON DROPS 2: DIANA — At the New Diana Tournament, the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs dropped a pair of games on Thursday — falling 62-39 to Hawkins and 40-32 to Pine Tree.
Against Pine Tree, Reilyn Schubert had 11 points, Kristen Thomas 10, Jaida Bray five, Taurria Hood three and Jordyn Davidson two. Thomas finished with a double double, adding 15 points and three steals. Davidson and Hood had four rebounds apiece, and Davidson added three assists and four steals.
Thomas had another double double against Hawkins, finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Hood scored 12 point and collected nine rebounds. Bray had seven points and nine rebounds, Davidson three points and six rebounds, Alicia Carter one point and Keyasia black four rebounds.
Union GroveSABINE WINS 2: UNION GROVE — The Sabine Lady Cardinals opened play at the Union Grove Tournament with wins against Overton (48-29) and Harleton (50-23).
Ashlynn Davis scored 13 points and Ashleigh McCormack 12 against Overton. Caitlyn Stewart added seven points, Bailey Pierce and Loren Colquitt five apiece, Ella Roberts four and Tayla Calico two.
Sabine outscored Overton 17-6 in the fourth quarter.
Davis scored 14, Colquitt 13, McCormack seven, Stewart six and Roberts and Calico five apiece against Harleton. The Lady Cardinals built a 27-10 halftime lead against the Lady Wildcats.
BOYS
Union GroveS. HILL 47, RIVERCREST 33: UNION GROVE — Dustin Yelverton-Westberg tossed in 19 points and Jack Beckett added 14 for Spring Hill as the Panthers opened play at the Union Grove Tournament with a 47-33 win.
Dwaylon Richardson added eight for the Panthers, who trailed 19-14 at the half but took control of things by outscoring the Rebels 22-6 in the third period. Peyton Bassett had five points and Brett Andros one.
Spring Hill will face Sabine at 6:30 p.m. on Friday back at the tournament.
ST. MARY’S 60, EUSTACE 21: KEMP — Evan Hodge tossed in 18 points, Taylor Darnell added 12 and John Brogan 11 for the Knights as St. Mary’s rolled to a 60-21 win over Eustace at the Kemp Tournament.
Nine players got into the scoring column for the Knights, who improved to 2-1 with the win.
CollegeSAM HOUSTON 101, JARVIS 55: HUNTSVILLE Faith Robinson, Tarondia Harold, and Raniya White combined to score 44 of the team’s 55 points in the 101-55 exhibition loss to Sam Houston State University on Wednesday night.
Robinson led the scoring effort with 18 points. She also pulled in seven rebounds to go along with a block and a steal. Harold finished with 16 points and five rebounds. White put up 10 points as she pulled in seven boards.
Ne’khyria Rogers and Jazmin Sanders each scored five points in the exhibition. Rogers had three rebounds to go along with five assists while Sanders had two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
The Bulldogs travel to Prairie View A&M Monday for the final exhibition of the season. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. in the William Nicks Building.