GIRLS
SW CHRISTIAN 44, HEAT 36: TYLER — Southwest Christian of Fort Worth put together a big third quarter run to pull away for a 54-36 win over Longview HEAT at the Macy Chenevert Patriot Classic on Thursday.
Longview HEAT trailed 20-18 at the half, but Southwest went on a 20-1 run in the third period to take control.
Jordan Parker finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three assists in the loss for HEAT. Jaelyn Cleveland added 10 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals, Brailey Brown nine points and three rebounds, Maddie Wright two points and eight rebounds, Jenna Parker three assists, 10 rebounds, four steals and one point and Abbey Gallant six rebounds and an assist.
HEAT will take on Fort Worth Christian at 2 p.m. today at Grace Community.
BOYS
SALTILLO 77, LCS 57: The Longview Christian School Eagles dropped a 77-57 decision to No. 11 Saltillo.
T.J. Daniels finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds in the loss for LCS. Symry Mitchell added 10 points, two steals and two assists, and Kollin Robinson scored six points and collected 10 rebounds.
JUNIOR HIGH
Foster 8th 38, Nacogdoches Moses 15; Foster 7th 27, Nacogdoches Moses 17