GIRLS UNION GROVE
■ BECKVILLE 39, SPRING HILL 35: UNION GROVE — A 12-9 Beckville run in the opening quarter prove to be the difference as the Ladycats notched a 39-35 win over Spring Hill at the Demetra Carter-Lewis Tournament.
Peyton Borens scored 18 points in the loss for Spring Hill, which also got four points apiece from Rachel Petree, Ashlee Blake and Amirah Alexander, three from Zailey McGee and two from J’Dee Stovall.
Stovall had nine rebounds and Petree six, Marissa Seyer three assists, Borens five steals and Alexander three steals.
■ U. GROVE WINS 2: UNION GROVE — The host Lady Lions notched wins over Union Hill (67-8) and Avinger (56-26) on Thursday.
Carleigh Judd scored 20 points to lead the Lady Lions against Union Hill. Madelynn Lacaze and Macey Roberts had seven apiece.
Against Avinger, Judd had 16 points and Roberts 14.
The Lady Lions (6-1) meet Beckville at 2 p.m. today.
■ BECKVILLE WINS 2: UNION GROVE — Haley Straubie led the way with nine points, Miranda Mize and Hannah Sharpless added six apiece and Beckville moved to 2-0 on the season with a 34-14 win over Ore City.
The Ladycats also notched a 39-35 win over Spring Hill.
Baylie Seegers had four points, McKinna Chamness three and Macy Davis, Sophie Elliott and Amber Harris two each against Union Grove. Chamness had six rebounds and Mize and Davis five apiece. Seegers added four steals and two assists, and Straubie chipped in with three steals.
Against Spring Hill, Davis had 10 points, Sharpless seven, Seegers six, Mize five, Raegan Greer and Chamness four apiece, Haley Straubie two and Haelyn Straub one. Seegers and Mize had six rebounds apiece, with Straubie adding five. Mize also added three steals and four assists.
■ HAWKINS WINS 2: UNION GROVE — Logan Jaco scored 16 points, Lynli Dacus added a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double and Hawkins rolled to a 46-28 win over Quitman.
The Lady Hawks also defeated New Diana, 44-26.
Jaco added eight rebounds, and Dacus had three assists and three steals. Alyssa Eddington chipped in with six points, three rebounds and two assists, Tenley Conde four points, two steals and three rebounds, Makena Warren three points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals and Victoria Miller and Jordyn Warren two points apiece.
Jaco led with 17 points against New Diana. Conde added seven points, Warren six points, Miller, Warren and Dacus four each and Eddington two.
The Lady Hawks face Sabine at 10 a.m. today.
DEKALB
■ P. PEWITT WINS 2: DEKALB — The Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas improved to 4-0 on the season with wins over James Bowie (83-28) and Hooks (79-32) on Thursday at the DeKalb Invitational.
Mya Heath and Sissy Jones had 14 points apiece, Calli Osmon 13 and Dazha Cooper 10 in the win over James Bowie. Jones knocked down four 3-pointers.
Against Hooks, Cooper scored 16 points, and Jones and Osmon added 14 apiece.
Paul Pewitt will face Queen City at 11 a.m. today.
NEW SUMMERFIELD
■ HEAT 50, W. RUSK 49: NEW SUMMERFIELD — Jordan Parker tossed in 34 points and added seven steals, two assists and two rebounds for Longview HEAT in a 50-49 win over West Rusk.
Jaden Parker finished with six points, three rebounds and two assists for the HEAT, which led 39-29 heading into the final stanza and held on for the win. Jaelyn Clevelan finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, six blocks and three steals, Jenna Parker seven assists, two points, five rebounds and seven steals, Suzannah Neal three rebounds and Zoe Quinalty two rebounds.
BOYS UNION GROVE
■ MCLEOD 67, BECKVILLE 37: UNION GROVE — Kobe Bonner scored 22 points, Trevor Deel added 18 and McLeod raced out to a 21-6 lead after one quarter en route to a 67-37 win over Beckville.
AVINGER
■ W. RUSK 61, O. CITY 56: AVINGER — West Rusk held on for a 61-56 win over the Ore City Rebels on Thursday.
Ryan Shastid scored 30 points and David Andrews added nine in the loss for Ore City.
MCA 61, J. BOWIE 39: AVINGER — Joseph Allen scored 19 points, Colby Chambers added 15 and Joshua Buckner finished with 12 for Marshall Christian Academy in a 61-29 win over James Bowie at the Ken Loyd Classic.
MCA knocked down 13 3-pointers in the game, will face Ore City at noon and CHAAMP at 3 p.m. today.
NEW SUMMERFIELD
■ HEAT 58, N. SUMMERFIELD 45: NEW SUMMERFIELD — John Sawyer led three players into double figures with 24 points, and the Longview HEAT earned a 58-45 win over host team New Summerfield at the New Summerfield Tournament.
Elijah Grimes added 11 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, and Braden McCullin chipped in with 10 points and five rebounds. Ben Hill finished with eight points, five rebounds and two steals, Brentton Jenkins three points and two rebounds, Nick O’Connel two points and Sawyer three assists.
JUNIOR HIGH■ SCORES: Foster 7th A def. Nacogdoches Moses 54-10; Foster 7th B def. Nacogdoches Moses 21-9; Foster 8th A lost to Nacogdoches Moses 54-53; Foster 8th B def. Nacogdoches Moses 28-4