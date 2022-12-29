GIRLS
MT. VERNON 34, LONGVIEW 32: LONGVIEW – Longview hosted Mount Vernon at Lobo Coliseum, but it fell just short in a loss.
The Lady Lobos were led by Bethany Baltes’ 13-point performance.
S. HILL 35, P. PEWITT 22: HAWKINS – Spring Hill’s defense limited an opponent to 22 points for the second straight day, and its offense provided the necessary scoring outburst in a Hawkins Tournament win against Paul Pewitt on Thursday.
Spring Hill owned a 13-9 lead at halftime, and pulled away in the second half to earn a 13-point win.
The Lady Panthers were boosted by Laney Linseisen’s 10 points. Both Savannah Irwin and Elizabeth Corbitt also stepped up with eight points.
Spring Hill will wrap up its third straight day of tournament action with Friday’s 10:30 a.m. game against White Oak.
HAWKINS 45, HEAT 14: HAWKINS – Hawkins cruised to a Hawkins Holiday Hoops Tournament semifinal win against Tyler Heat on Thursday.
Taetum Smith guided the Lady Hawks with 16 points, six steals, two rebounds, and one assist, Jordyn Warren provided nine points, six assists, four rebounds, and two steals, and Londyn Wilson contributed nine points, two rebounds, and one steal.
Carmen Turner followed with five points, two steals, and one assist, Laney Wilson earned four points, four rebounds, and one assist, and Alaya Scoggins finished with five rebounds, two points, and two steals.
W. OAK 45, HARMONY 42: HAWKINS – White Oak closed out the first and second half with double-digit point quarters, and that was enough to hold off Harmony for a Hawkins Tournament win on Thursday.
Elyse Paiz led the White Oak charge with 16 points, Emma Nix provided nine points, and Whitni Rayson followed with seven points.
Bella Baker earned four points, Anna Iske recorded three points, and Lexi Palmer, Kalyn Hepler and Karl Jones finished with two points.
Maecy Toland's 16 points guided Harmony.
S. AUGUSTINE 43, N. DIANA 42: TENAHA – New Diana fought to the end, but it ultimately fell short in a Tenaha Tournament loss against San Augustine on Thursday.
Kamrin Woodall guided the Lady Eagles with 12 points, four rebounds and four steals, and Starrmia Dixon provided eight points and four rebounds.
Ashley Orona recorded six points, six rebounds, and two steals, Ava Smith earned six points and four rebounds, and Alexis Miller contributed four points, two rebounds, and two steals.
Layla Stapleton was credited with three rebounds and two points, Jolie Ballard submitted three points, and Katherine Yount added three steals, two rebounds, and one point.
BOYS
W. OAK 42, CALVERT 31: TENAHA – White Oak jumped out to a 30-17 halftime advantage, and hung tough in the second half to earn an 11-point win against Calvert at the Tenaha Tournament on Thursday.
Colton Millwood led the charge with 13 points, and Zac Jacyno followed with nine rebounds, eight points, and two blocks.
Terrall Beall provided seven rebounds and four points, Caden Tyner scored seven points, and Kaleb Sorgee added three points.
White Oak will travel to play Martin’s Mill on Tuesday Jan. 3. The JV team will tip off at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity squad will follow at 6:45.
H. BLUFF 40, ORE CITY 21: MOUNT PLEASANT – Ore City suffered a loss against Harts Bluff on Thursday.
The Rebels received eight points from Maverick Main.
LATE WEDNESDAY
GIRLS
HAWKINS 84, P. PEWITT 27: HAWKINS – Jordyn Warren made five three-pointers, recorded seven assists and four steals, and tied a Hawkins High School scoring record of 36 points during Hawkins’ first win at the Hawkins Holiday Hoops Tournament on Wednesday.
Laney Wilson earned a double-double from her 24 points and 12 rebounds, and also produced two steals and one assist. Taetum Smith also shined with 11 points, seven steals, six rebounds, and four assists.
Londyn Wilson followed with five points, three rebounds, and three steals, and Jentri Evans added five points, three steals, and two rebounds.
Other notable individual performances included Haylie Warrick’s nine rebounds, Abby McQueen’s two points, and Alaya Scoggins’ one point.
LINDALE 56, W. OAK 21: HAWKINS – White Oak heated up with 13 fourth quarter points, but it wasn’t enough in a Hawkins Tournament loss against Lindale on Wednesday.
Whitni Rayson finished with a White Oak-best nine-point performance, and Elyse Paiz followed with six points.
Anna Iske produced three points, Karl Jones earned two points, and Bella Baker wrapped up the team’s scoring with one point.
Brooke Everest's 14 points and Marley Keith's 13 points led Lindale.
BOYS
LONGVIEW 62, FAIRVIEW JV 24: CAMDEN, ARKANSAS – Longview excelled enough on Wednesday to earn a Camden Fairview Tournament win against the host school’s JV team.
Robert Blandburg led the Lobo charge with 21 points, and Davis Justice followed with 10 points.
Kendall Mitchell and Kendric Brown both finished with eight points, Chris Head and Chris Wilder both provided five points, and Jaylen Hawley-Lee and Damarion Williams both recorded two points.
Jaylen Goodwin finished with a Camden Fairview-best nine-point performance in his team's loss.
HARMONY 53, C-PICKTON 47: HAWKINS – Harmony faced a 29-21 halftime deficit, but it heated up with a 32-18 second half scoring advantage to earn a Hawkins Tournament win against Como-Pickton on Wednesday.
Boston Seahorn and Tyson Jenkins both led Harmony with 14 points, and Ethan Clark followed with 13 points.
Justin Stalnaker provided seven points, and Eli Pool and Jake Rider finished with three and two points respectively.
HUNTINGTON 47, W. OAK 44 (OT): TENAHA – White Oak used a second half charge to force overtime, but it fell just short in a Tenaha Tournament loss against Huntington on Wednesday.
Zac Jacyno left a White Oak impression with his 30 points, six rebounds, and three steals, and Colton Millwood looked good with his six rebounds and five points.
Gavin Sipes provided five points, and Kaleb Sorgee added four more points.
ATLANTA 59, W. OAK 50: TENAHA – The teams were knotted up at 17 points after the first quarter, but Atlanta outscored White Oak in the final three periods to take the Tenaha Tournament victory.
Zac Jacyno kept White Oak around with 20 points, six rebounds, and two blocks, and Gavin Sipes provided 11 points.
Colton Millwood and Caden Tyner followed with six and four points respectively.
LATE TUESDAY
W. OAK 63, S. AUGUSTINE 23: TENAHA – White Oak scored between 13 and 20 points in all four quarters, and its defense limited San Augustine to single digits in every period to earn a dominant Tenaha Tournament victory on Tuesday.
Zac Jacyno and Terrall Beall finished in double-digits with their respective 18 and 12 points, and Caden Tyner followed with eight points.
Kaleb Sorgee provided six points, both Kanaan Moore and Gavin Sipes finished with five points, Colton Millwood earned four points, Jaydon Medlin added three points, and Jacob Sorgee followed with two more points.
DOUGLASS 41, W. OAK 28: TENAHA – White Oak was competitive for three quarters, but Douglass’ 18-2 second period scoring advantage was the main difference in Tuesday’s Tenaha Tournament loss.
Gavin Sipes and Colton Millwood led White Oak with seven and six points respectively.
Caden Tyner, Zac Jacyno, and Kaleb Sorgee were other notable scorers with five, four and three points.