A tight race in District 15-5A is going to come down to the wire.
And the second half of action is just starting.
Through the league’s first run through the schedule, Mount Pleasant, ranked No. 11 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ weekly poll, is the lone unblemished team in 15-5A at 6-0.
Behind the Tigers, who are 17-0 overall, the Lobos check in at 4-2 having won four straight games after an 0-2 start. Sulphur Springs joins Longview at 4-2, a game ahead of Hallsville at 3-3 and two ahead of Texas High at 2-5. Marshall and Pine Tree are both 1-5.
The second half starts off with a big one as Longview plays host to Mount Pleasant at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Lobo Coliseum.
A lot has changed for the Lobos since the first meeting against the Tigers, who coasted to a 63-50 win at home in early January.
Longview’s roster has been bolstered by the addition of players from Longview’s football team, including sophomore Jalen Hale, who is averaging 16.3 points, five rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.8 steals in six games play.
Caed Liebengood has been a mainstay for the Lobos (9-9) this season and is averaging 15.9 points, nine rebounds and 3.1 assists on the year. Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson follows at 14.7 points per game with a seven rebound clip and Tyree Hale is averaging 3.8 assists in six games played.
Elsewhere in 15-5A tonight, Pine Tree visits Marshall, Hallsville hosts Texas High and Sulphur Springs is idle.
Longview visits Texas High on Friday. The Tigers took the first meeting, 60-46, in December in Longview.