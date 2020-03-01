WEST - A dominant fourth quarter and solid performances from all-tournament picks Marlin Reeves, Caed Liebengood and Jy Christian added up to a TAPPS Class A state championship for the Trinity School of Texas Titans on Saturday.
Reeves scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Titans (21-4), who held a one-point lead against Robert M. Beren Academy before outscoring the Stars 18-2 in the final eight minutes to capture a 50-33 win.
Liebengood added nine points and 15 rebounds, and Christian filled the stat sheet with nine points, seven assists and six steals. Patrick Pither finished with eight points and six steals.
Jaden Ayala also earned a spot on the all-tournament team for the Titans, who led 12-9 after one quarter, 23-19 at halftime and 32-31 heading into the final stanza.
The Titans reached the championship game by notching a 63-59 win over DeSoto Canterbury on Friday. Liebengood had 25 points and eight rebounds in the semifinals. Ayala added 15 points and five rebounds, and Reeves finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Making up the Titans' championship roster are Gage Bussey, Rhett Sellers, Jordan Stebbins, Sixto Mendez, Daniel Johnson, Reebes, Liebengood, Pither, Del Wickersham, Baxter, John Dorsett, Ayala and Malik Page. Bo Powers is the head coach, and Shamir Davis and Donovan Centers serving as assistant coaches. David Guo is the team's manager.