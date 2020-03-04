SHREVEPORT, La. - The third and final battle of the season between Kilgore College's Lady Rangers and the Tyler Apache Ladies was a classic, but in the end, Tyler made enough plays down the stretch on Wednesday to rally for a 77-76 Region XIV Conference Tournament overtime victory at Centenary College's Gold Dome.
Tyler (23-8), the No. 4 seed, trailed 40-28 at halftime and 54-49 heading into the fourth quarter, but rallied to tie things and force overtime at 63 apiece before holding on for the win.
Kilgore, the No. 5 seed, ends the season with a 22-9 record.
The teams split a pair of regular season games, with Tyler winning in Kilgore (93-81) and KC winning in Tyler (73-68).
Tyler battled from behind for the entire game, but eventually tied things at 57 late in the fourth and went on top 58-57 with 2:21 left in regulation when Frankazia Boyd hit one of two free throws.
Kilgore moved back on top 59-58 a minute later on a bucket from Annillia Dawn, but Boyd dropped in a 3-pointer 17 seconds later to move TJC in front 61-59.
Jada Hood's bucket tied things at 61 apiece, and after a Tyler turnover, Hood scored again with 29 seconds remaining to give KC a 63-61 advantage.
Boyd's layup with nine seconds left tied things at 63 apiece and forced overtime, and the game was tied at 65 and 67 before Boyd again scored to put TJC on top for good.
The Lady Rangers trailed 75-71 with 15.6 seconds remaining, but Sarah Matthews drilled a 3-pointer to pull KC to within a point with six ticks showing. KC fouled immediately, but Tyler missed both free throws only to have the ball bounce off a Lady Ranger and out of bounds to give the Apache Ladies possession again.
Te'Aire Hambrick sank two free throws for a 77-74 Tyler lead with 2.2 seconds remaining. Needing a 3-pointer, the Lady Rangers were able to get the ball down the floor and get off two shots - the first missing but the tip-in from short range falling as the buzzer sounded to make it a 77-76 final.
Dawn scored 23 points in the loss for KC. Hood and Matthews had 16 apiece, McKenze Brown 15 and Ireneshia Johnson six.
Felmas Koranga had 21, Boyd 14, Niya McGuire 13 and Hambrick 11 for Tyler, which will take on No. 1 seed Trinity Valley at 1 p.m. on Friday in the tournament semifinals.