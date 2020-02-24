TYLER — When a program has won more than 100 consecutive games, it is difficult enough for the opponent to get a lead.
Keeping that lead is even more of a challenge.
After Martin’s Mill started the game with a 5-0 lead, Union Grove went on a 9-0 run with all of the points coming from Macey Alston.
From there, Martin’s Mill went on a 19-0 run on the way to its 71-39 win over Union Grove on Monday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
It was the 115th consecutive victory for the top-ranked Lady Mustangs.
“They forced us to make some adjustments early on with the pressure,” Martin’s Mill head coach Tommy Cross said. “Coach (J.B.) Littlejohn had a good gameplan. They threw something at us that was a little bit different with where he had his girls. We had to make some adjustments to it. Once we got going, it went.”
Abbie Orrick started the scoring for the Lady Mustangs (37-0) with a layup, and Jada Celsur followed with a 3-pointer. Alston then went on her personal 9-0 run to give the Lady Lions a 9-5 lead with 4:07 left in the first quarter.
After Martin’s Mill’s 19-0 run Carleigh Judd scored in the final minute for Union Grove to cut the score to 24-11 after the first quarter.
The Lady Mustangs started the second quarter on a 16-0 run with all but three of the points coming from Orrick and Celsur.
Martin’s Mill led 43-14 at the break.
Union Grove scored 25 points in the second half as Alston and Makena Littlejohn each knocked down three 3-pointers.
“Union Grove fights hard to the end,” Cross said.
“They’re very well coached. I’ve known Coach Littlejohn for a long time, and he’s always going to have his teams prepared.”
Alston led Union Grove (25-8) with 20 points. Littlejohn finished with 9 points.
Celsur had 27 points, 10 steals and five assists for Martin’s Mill with five made 3-pointers. Orrick finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds, eight steals and four assists. Kalie Dunavant added 11 points.
Martin’s Mill will face either No. 14 Era or Alvord in the Class 2A, Region II semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at McKinney Boyd High School.
“There’s a lot of tradition in Martin’s Mill,” Cross said. “There’s definitely a mentality there. There’s a culture there with high expectations. The girls are expected to win, and they know they are expected to win.”