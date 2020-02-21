ORE CITY - Clearly affirming their position atop the Class 3A girls state rankings, the Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill Lady Red Devils torched the Sabine Lady Cardinals, 108-40, on Friday before a standing-room-only crowd in second round area action.
Senior shooting guard Rebekah Crane was raining buckets in from all quadrants. The SFA signee was lethal with leather in hand and tallied 51 points on a ridiculous 18-of-24 shooting. This included an absurd 10-of-14 from beyond the arc.
MPCH (31-2) looks well on its way to defending its state title from last year. The Lady Red Devils have now won 67 of their last 69 contests and advance to third round regional quarterfinal play to face the winner of Harmony and Prairiland next week at a site and time to be determined.
The Lady Red Devils played like a well-oiled machine literally from the game's opening tip. They worked and passed the ball around with super efficiency. They also shot a blistering 55% from the floor and scored no fewer than 22 points in all four quarters with a total of six turnovers.
Sabine, which saw its seven-game win streak come to an abrupt ending, suffered through 25 turnovers. Junior Blaire Kaufman led the Lady Cards (22-10) with 13 points, while senior Mikinzi Cantrell finished with 12 in a losing effort.
Kaufman canned a trey on Sabine's first trip down the floor to give the Lady Cards a 3-2 advantage with not even a minute gone. MPCH proceeded to score 10 of the next 12 and built a 22-10 lead at end of eight minutes.
Crane wasn't the only one in deuces for the Lady Devils. Senior Katia Hernandez had 17 points, junior Kinly Posey, 15 and senior Mason Garrett added 12. Collectively, the Lady Red Devils finished their dominating night with no less than 20 money balls.
An old-fashioned three-point play on an inbounds pass to Crane started the Lady Red Devils on a 16-5 run. Kaufman, who sank three 3s, answered Crane's score with a bucket. Garrett responded in kind with one of her two missile launches for a 28-13 advantage at 6:58 of the half.
Crane proceeded to score 11 of MPCH's next 13 points as its lead bulged to 48-22 by the half. Things went from bad to worse for Sabine after the break. The Lady Cards got a three from Mallory Furrh in response to a Crane launch that opened the quarter.
Furrh's three proved to be the lone Lady Card bucket in the third as MPCH rolled up 27 points and carried a masterful 77-25 lead to the last eight minutes. The Lady Red Devils hardly took their foot off the gas and continued to ring up 3 after 3. Posey dropped three of her extras in the final frame as MPCH sank a three a minute in the period.
This marks the second consecutive time MPCH has eclipsed the century-barrier having disposed of DeKalb 103-30 in bi-district play Monday. The Lady Red Devils also hit a hundred in their 102-36 pasting of Prairiland in late January.