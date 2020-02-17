It was a wire-to-wire victory for Trinity School of Texas as they defeated the Holy Cross Mustangs, 81-27, in a TAPPS 1A area round playoff matchup at Macey Gymnasium.
Caed Liebengood dominated the game from the get-go, outscoring Holy Cross with 30 points in only 20 minutes. He outscored the Mustangs in each of the first three quarters and was pulled at the start of the fourth with his team up by 51 points.
Starters Marlin Reeves, Patrick Pither and Jy’Christon Baxter contributed 12 points each for the Titans.
Jordan Walters knocked down three triples en route to 11 total points for the Mustangs. Deng Atakadded nine. Only two other Mustangs scored on the evening.
Baxter controlled the pace early with a handful of assists, and a fastbreak bucket, leading the Titans on a 23-0 run to open the game. Atak got his team on the board with an offensive rebound and putback with 1:36 left in the opening quarter.
Baxter’s second early steal led to an alley-oop off the glass to Leibengood that highlighted a 30-2 first quarter for the Titans. Liebengood had 16 in the quarter.
Baxter was unstoppable in the open court during the game, and he opened the second quarter with another steal and fastbreak score. Atak quickly answered with a putback.
A pair of three-pointers from Leibengood, followed by an assist to Reeves, pushed the lead to 40-6 with just under five minutes remaining in the half.
The Mustangs were more competitive in the second, only being outscored 16-9, but the game was out of reach by that point.The two teams entered the locker rooms with Trinity on top 46-11.
The Titans didn’t let off the gas after the break and went on a quick 6-0 run to start the second half. The rest of the quarter was more of the same. Reeves went on a personal 6-0 run in the final 1:30, and Trinity went into the fourth up 70-19.
All five Trinity starters were taken out of the game from there.
The win pushes Trinity to an impressive 18-4 on the season.The Titans will play the winner of Monday night’s game between Nacogdoches Regents Academy and Wichita Falls’ Notre Dame Catholic on Saturday in the regional round.
Holy Cross finishes their season with a record of 16-8.
NOTE: The Trinity girls varsity club will host an area playoff game tonight at 5 p.m. against Notre Dame Catholic.