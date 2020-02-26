The paths they followed were much different, but both Trinity School of Texas basketball teams reached the same destination and hope to bring home the big trophy this weekend.
The Lady Titans, who opened the playoffs with a bye and then played a couple of tough playoff games, open play at the TAPPS Class A State Tournament tonight.
The Titans, on the other hand, have cruised through the postseason heading into Friday’s state tournament opener.
GIRLS
The Lady Titans will face Lubbock Kingdom Prep at 8 .m. tonight at Robinson High School. A win would put them in the title game at 8 p.m. on Friday at West High School against either Legacy Christian or First Baptist Academy
The Lady Titans came off a first-round bye to earn a 57-51 win over Wichita Falls, with Emily Sparks tossing in 21 points to lead the way.
They punched their ticket to the state tournament with a 32-30 win over Athens Christian, with Georgia Scott scoring nine points and Micah Cobb adding eight.
TST’s roster includes seniors Cobb and Hayner Boorman, juniors Mary-Kate Sharp and Sparks, sophomores Cobb and Lexi Abbott and freshmen Scott, Trinity Patton and Madison Hart (injuried).
The team’s head coach is Sabrina Williamson. This is TST’s first trip to the TAPPS State Tournament for the girl’s program.
BOYS
The Titans will meet DeSoto Canterbury at 4 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals at Robinson High School. A win would put TST in the title game at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at West High School against either Macedonian Christian Academy or Robert M. Beren Academy.
Trinity School blasted Stonegate (83-33) and Holy Cross Catholic (81-27) before rolling past Nacogdoches Regents in the regional finals (63-36) to earn a spot at the state tournament.
The Titans were paced by Marlin Reeves with 18 points, 12 rebounds and four steals against Regents. Caed Liebengood added 17 points, five rebounds and six steals, Jy Baxter eight points and Patrick Pither seven points.
Bo Powers coaches the Titans, and his roster includes seniors Rhett Sellers, Jaden Ayala and Malik Page, juniors Jordan Stebbins, Sixto Mendez, Reeves, Liebengood, Pither, Baxter and John Dorsett, sophomore Del Wickersham and freshmen Gage Bussey and Daniel Johnson.
The Titans are making the trip to the state tournament for the second time in three seasons.