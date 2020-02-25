Daingerfield found itself in the role of playing catch-up all night against Troup in a Class 3A bi-district match at the Pirate Center.
When the final horn sounded, Daingerfield found itself on the short end of a 39-37 decision.
Troup (27-9) carried a 34-23 lead to the fourth period and proceeded to miss its first six shots from the floor.
Daingerfield (16-16) took full advantage as Dillon Jacobs and RJ Jackson hit back-to-back 3-pointers.
Troup misfired on the front end of three free throw opportunities and Chris Thompson’s transition bucket pulled Daingerfield within three at 37-34 with 10.6 seconds remaining.
Kendrick Frazier, who along with Grayson Driggs led Troup with 11 points, sank two charity tosses with 8.2 left and a 39-34 lead.
Jackson rained one in from deep and the deficit was two with .9 showing on the clock.
Troup was able to get the ball in and escape to the second round against the winner of Caddo Mills and Brownsboro.
Jacobs paced Daingerfield in defeat with 11 points and Jackson added 10.