HAWKINS — Troup created and capitalized on its opportunities.
Tatum simply did not.
That was the difference as Troup grabbed a lead and held on in a 55-49 win over Tatum in a Class 3A, Region II quarterfinal on Tuesday night at Hawkins High School.
With the win, Troup (29-9) advances to the Class 3A, Region II tournament for the second time in the past three years. Tatum's season concludes at 25-11.
The Tigers, making their second trip the regional semifinals since 2010, will take on Whitesboro, a 66-59 winner over Van Alstyne, at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Prosper.
The second semifinal pits Dallas Madison, a 66-53 winner over Mineola, against Tatum's district opponent Jefferson, which grabbed a 52-49 win over Arp in double overtime. That semifinal is set for a 6 p.m. tip on Friday.
Troup used its offense efficiently to create looks against a smothering defense from Tatum. The Tigers dropped eight 3-pointers on the night, including four in the fourth quarter, after taking a one-point lead, 39-38, after three.
The Tigers shot 17-of-34 overall and went 10-of-14 from the free-throw line, overcoming 21 turnovers in the process.
Tatum, meanwhile, couldn't drop shots, particularly from deep. The Eagles finished 18-of-66 and missed on its first nine shots from 3-point range to finished 4-of-25 from beyond the arc.
Grayson Driggs and Bracey Cover led the charge for Troup with both finishing with 16 points. Driggs led with eight rebounds and Cover had two assists. All five starters for Troup finished with at least two assists.
Kedrick Frazier followed with 11 points and five rebounds .
Junior guard Matthew Castillo, using a patient and motion-heavy attack, had five assists to go with six points, matching a six-point, four-rebound, three-assist night from Clayton Vickers.
For Tatum, sophomore Jayden Boyd led an all-underclassmen roster for the Eagles with a game-high 21 points with a team-high seven rebounds.
Dalone Fuller followed with six points off the bench and the Eagles got five points each from Kendric Malone and Haden Crowley. Ty Bridges, another sophomore, had three assists of the bench.
Tatum had a slim edge in rebounds, 32-29, with 18 boards coming on offense. The Eagles committed 11 less turnovers than the Tigers with 10 on the night.
Defense was on display both ways as the two teams exchanged hard-look buckets. Cover hit his first of four threes at the buzzer to put Troup up after one, 11-8.
After a few lead changes, Tatum used a 6-0 run to build its largest lead of the night, 22-17, with 3:11 to play. No lead reached double digits either way throughout.
With 2:34 left before halftime, Driggs had six points, in a 11-1 run as Troup cashed in on two Tatum turnovers for the fifth and what would be the final lead change of the night. A pair of free throws from Driggs put the Tigers up 28-23 at halftime.
Troup built its largest lead of the night at eight points off a bucket from Cover with an assist from Frazier.
Boyd then cashed in Tatum's first three of the night with 4:58 left in the third. The Eagles closed the third quarter on an 8-0 run, highlighted by a putback from Decartiyay Allison and a pair of threes from Malone and Boyd for a one-point Troup lead, 39-38.
Cover and Driggs opened the fourth with big threes. Boyd answered with another of his own but Driggs was there for the response in the corner.
Another putback from Allison made it s two-point game, 51-49, with 2:30 left but a turnover and foul from Tatum sent Castillo to the line with 1:39 left. Tatum missed another three, which was scooped by Driggs before Castillo iced it with two from the line to send the Tigers moving forward.