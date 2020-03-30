Trinity School of Texas’ Micah Cobb was named TAPPS 1A District 5 Most Valuable Player as voted on by league coaches.
Her teammate, Georgia Scott, took Freshman of the Year and their coach Sabrina Williamson garnered Coach of the Year.
Offensive MVP went to Longview Christian’s Makenzie Cammack and Defensive MVP went to her teammate Kourtney Johnson.
The other district superlative for Newcomer of the Year went to St. Mary’s Mia Kittner.
FIRST TEAM
Micah, TST; Georgia Scott, TST; Emily Sparks, TST; Hayner Boorman, TST; Macy Cobb, TST; Rebecca Dunn, SMS; April Jones, SMS; Mia Kittner, SMS; Gabby Garcia; Makinzie Cammack, LCS; Kourtney Johnson, LCS; Sydney Cinninham
SECOND TEAM
MK Sharp, TST; Lexi Abbott, TST; Isabella Aguilar, SMS; Anna Clark, LCS; Abigail Logsdon, LCS; East Raven, LSC
FROM STAFF REPORTS