From Staff Reports
TYLER — The Trinity School of Texas Titans and Lady Titans both punched their tickets to the state tournament with regional championship wins on Saturday at T.K. Gorman High School.
The TST boys defeated Nacogdoches Regents, 63-26, and the Lady Titans edged Athens Christian, 32-30.
The girls will open TAPPS State Tournament play at 8 p.m. on Thursday against Lubbock Kingdom Prep. The championship game is set for 8 p.m. on Friday.
The Titans will face DeSoto Canterbury in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Friday for a chance to play for the title at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The state tournament will be held at Robinson High School in Waco.
The TST girls got nine points from Georgia Scott, eight from Micah Cobb and five from Hayner Boorman in the win over Athens Christian.
The Titans were paced by Marlin Reeves with 18 points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Caed Liebengood added 17 points, five rebounds and six steals, Jy Baxter had eight points and Patrick Pither seven.