GirlsP. TREE 54, GRACE 52 (OT): Ewoma Ugbini led the way with 14 points and eight rebounds, Aaliyah Oliver added 12 points and three assists and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates improved to 3-3 on the year wit ha 54-52 overtime victory against Grace.
Jalen Scroggins had eight points and eight rebounds for the Lady Pirates, who will compete in the New Diana Tournament this weekend.
Pine Tree’s JV won 42-8 on Tuesday.
S. HILL 46, H. SPRINGS 21: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers opened up an 11-1 lead early and rolled from there, earning a 46-21 win over the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs on Tuesday at Panther Gymnasium.
Spring Hill, which led 19-6 at halftime, was paced by Claire Fielder with 12 points. Zariah Turner added 10, Laney Linseisen eight and Laila Thompson and Savannah Irwin four apiece.
Spring Hill will participate in the Union Grove Tournament this weekend.
LINDALE 48, HALLSVILLE 46: HALLSVILLE — Marley Keith scored 23 points, and the Lindale Lady Eagles held on for a 48-46 win over the Hallsville Ladycats.
Aubrey Marjason scored 11 in the loss for Hallsville. LaMiaya Henderson, Teagan Hill and Hope Miles all scored eight, Rylie Manshack seven and Abby Tarkington and Piper Endsley two apiece.
PITTSBURG 72, CHISUM 52: PITTSBURG — Elyssia Lemelle erupted for 29 points, Randieunna Jeffery added 19 for the Lady Pirates and Pittsburg moved to 3-0 on the season with a 72-52 win over Chisum.
Kyleigh Posey added 12 for Pittsburg, which built a 31-15 halftime lead and put things away with a 25-11 run in the third quarter. Bethany Thompson finished with nine points, Aubrey Chalmers three and Cam Mackey one.
Pittsburg will host Longview on Friday.
N. DIANA 43, TATUM 42: DIANA — Katherine Yount knocked down 6 of 9 3-point attempts on the way to a 22-point night, and the New Diana Lady Eagles edged Tatum, 43-42 on Tuesday.
Yount added three rebounds and three steals for New Diana. Layla Stapleton finished with eight points and five rebounds, Kamrin Woodall six points and five rebounds, Alexis Miller three points and three rebounds, Starrmia Dixon two points, three rebounds and two steals and Ava Smith two points and two rebounds.
Kamdyn Sottt scored 15 points to go along with six rebounds, four steals and two blocks in the loss for Tatum. Jade Moore-Simon had eight points and 11 rebounds, Aundrea Bradley eight points, three steals and four assists, Kerrigan Biggs three points, four rebounds and three steals, Alexis Halton two points and two assists, Patience Price four points and three steals, Rhianna Harris four rebounds and Kaleigh Hooker two assists.
C. HILL 65, GLADEWATER 48: GLADEWATER — The Gladewater Lady Bears dropped to 2-2 on the young season with a 65-48 setback against Chapel Hill.
MaKayla Police had 17 points, three defensive rebounds, four steals, four blocks and two assists in the loss for the Lady Bears. Kiyona Parker finished with eight points, five rebounds, two blocks and three assists, Karlee Moses five points and four blocks, Sydney Keller four points, Calice Henderson three points, four defensive rebounds, three steals and two blocks, Kyla Lincoln two points and three assists, Ramya Ransom two points and two steals, Kamryn Floyd two points, two defensive rebounds and three steals, Ava Langford and Savannah Warren two points apiece, Aminah Gordon one point and Jaiden Eeds one rebound and one block.
HAWKINS 54, W. OAK 45: HAWKINS — Laney Wilson led the way with 18 points, Taetum Smith finished with 15 and Jordyn Warren joined them in twin figures with 11 as the Hawkins Lady Hawks earned a 54-45 win over White Oak.
Warren added eight rebounds, five steals and three assists for Hawkins. Smith finished with eight steals and five rebounds, Wilson five rebounds, four steals and two assists, Londyn Wilson seven points and five rebounds and Alaya Scoggins three points.
Anna Iske had 16 points, eight rebounds and six blocks in the loss for White Oak. Emma Nix finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals, Lexi Palmer five points and two steals, Bella Baker two points, Karlyn Jones two points, five rebounds, two assists and four steals and Whitni Rayson four points and three rebounds.
SABINE 44, W. RUSK 36: LIBERTY CITY — Ashlyn Davis dropped in 20 points, Ella Roberts joined her in double figures with 10 and the Sabine Lady Cardinals earned a 44-36 win over West Rusk on Tuesday.
Loren Colquitt had five points, and Caitlyn Stewart, Silvia Bosoni and Tayla Calico all scored three for Sabine, which led 12-8 after one quarter and 22-19 at halftime.
Sabine will compete in the Union Grove Tournament this weekend.
CHCS 40, O. CITY 18: ORE CITY — Campbell Laney tossed in 22 points to lead Christian Heritage Classical School to a 40-18 win over Ore City.
CHCS outscored the Lady Rebels 13-3 in the third to take control.
Brynn Richardson had seven points and Renni Harris five in the loss for Ore City.
U. GROVE 43, HARMONY 22: HARMONY — Taylor Campbell scored 12 points, and Union Grove blanked Harmony in the opening quarter on the way to a 43-22 win.
Ava Wightman added 10 for Union Grove, which led 14-0 after one quarter. Gracie Stanford and Esme Escobedo had six points apiece, Keira Taylor four, Gracie Winn three and Analeice Jones two.
Lanie Trimble scored 10 points in the loss for Harmony. Rendi Seahorn chipped in with five, Mally Davidson and Triniti Mauk three apiece and Maecy Toland two.
Union Hill (2-1) will host a tournament this weekend, taking on Spring Hill at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday to open the event.
JEFFERSON 5, Q. CITY 52: JEFFERSON — Kristen Thomas scored 16 points, Taurria Hood and Jaida Bray combined for 26 and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs held on for a 55-52 win over Queen City on Tuesday.
Hood finished with 14 points, Bray 12, Jordyn Davidson seven, Rielyn Schubert four and Keinysa Wallace two for Jefferson, which led 18-14 after one quarter and outscored Queen City 17-14 in the third after the Lady Bulldogs had tied things at the break.
Thomas added eight rebounds and six steals, Bray six rebounds, Hood seven rebounds, three assists and three steals and Davidson six assists and five steals.
B. SANDY 45, U. HILL 37: BIG SANDY — The Big Sandy Lady Wildcats, led by MaRyiah Francis with 20 points, outscored Union Hill 15-11 in the final quarter to earn a 45-37 win on Tuesday.
Shemaiah Johnson added nine for Big Sandy. Alaysia Estes finished with seven, Jazymne Brown four, Journie Plunkett three and Reagan Higginbotham two.
ST. MARY’S 39, N. SUMMERFIELD 22: The St. Mary’s Knights opened the season with a 39-22 win over New Summerfield, using a 19-point night from senior Mia Kittner to earn the victory.
The Knights will host Big Sandy on Friday.
CANTON 58, CARTHAGE 40: CANTON — Amari Welch led four Lady Eagles into double figures with 13 points as Canton knocked off Carthage, 58-40.
Allison Rickman, Airianna Pickens and Lily Cervantes all scored 10 and Payton Bray added nine for Canton.
HEAT 33, TROUP 32: TROUP — Tyler HEAT outscored Troup 8-2 in the fourth quarter to earn a 33-32 win on Tuesday.
Kait Thomas and Emma Kirksey scored nine points apiece for Troup.
Qhenja Jordan had 14 in the loss for Troup. Ashja Franklin finished with eight, Bailey Blanton seven and Sarah Neel three.
BoysLONGVIEW 61, ENNIS 50: ENNIS — The Longview Lobos went on the road and used a big second quarter and a double-double from Robert Blandburg to notch a 61-50 win over Ennis.
Blandburg finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for the Lobos, who outscored the Lions 23-11 in the second quarter and 15-10 in the third to build a 52-37 lead.
Chris Head added 11 points and six assists, Davis Justice 10 points, Chris Wilder eight points, Kendric Brown and Kendall Mitchell six points apiece and Campbell Williams four points and five rebounds.
NACOGDOCHES 83, P. TREE 37: NACOGDOCHES: Jaylon Brown scored 18 points to lead the Nacogdoches Dragons past the Pine Tree Pirates on Tuesday.
Amare Gary had 13, Cameron Spencer 10 and Dealyn Evans seven in the loss for Pine Tree.
S. HILL 61, B. SANDY 32: Jack Beckett scored 16 points, and the Spring Hill Panthers raced out to a 19-6 lead after one quarter on the way to a 61-32 win over Big Sandy.
Peyton Bassett had 12 and Dustin Yelverton 10 for Spring Hill, which led 34-21 at halftime and then put things away with a 19-7 run in the final eight minutes. Dwaylon Richardson scored nine points, Brett Andros six, Willie Markham five and Jaden Giddings two.
Christian McCleveland had eight in the loss for Big Sandy.
Spring Hill will take on Rivercrest at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday to open the Union Grove Classic.
HALLSVILLE 62, BULLARD 49: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Bobcats used a big third quarter to pull away and earn a 62-49 win over the Bullard Panthers on Tuesday.
Luke Cheatham scored 20 points and Anthon McDermott added 16 for Hallsville, which held a slim 25-23 lead at halftime before outscoring the Panthers 23-13 in the third.
Jace Johnston had nine poitns for Hallsville. Barnabas Baliraine finished with six, Landon Bowden five, Brendon Williams four and Grayson Magestro two.
The Bobcats will host Jacksonville on Friday.
W. OAK 57, RAINS 44: WHITE OAK — Zac Jacyno opened the season with a 26-point, 13-rebound double-double, Gavin Sipes scored nine of his 13 points in a key fourth-quarter run and the White Oak Roughnecks notched a 57-44 win over Rains.
Sipes finished with 13 points and three assists, leading the Roughnecks on a 19-4 outburst in the final eight minutes. Kanaan Moore and Colton Millwood added five points apiece for White Oak. Caden Tyner had four points and 10 rebounds and Kaleb Sorgee and Jaydon Medlin scored two points each.
White Oak will visit Brownsboro on Friday.
SABINE 57, U. GROVE 46: UNION GROVE — Matt Smith scored 12 points, and the Sabine Cardinals rallied from a 9-point first quarter deficit to earn a 57-46 win over the Union Grove Lions.
Colt Sparks and Hudson McNatt scored 11 points apiece for Sabine, which trailed 18-7 after one quarter but led 24-23 at halftime and outscored the Lions 21-13 in the final period to pull away.
The Cardinals will be back at Union Grove on Thursday to face Avinger at 6:30 p.m. in the opening round of the Lions’ tournament.
LCS 41, ATHENS 35: Oscar Adame dominated in the paint with 21 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks, and the Longview Christian School Eagles opened the season with a 41-35 win over Athens Christian.
Marcus Cammack had seven points and seven rebounds for the Eagles, who outscored Athens 14-8 in the fourth quarter. Collin Haygood and Ikey Diffie had four points apiece, Amari Jackson three and Deandrae Howsman two.
AVINGER 81, REDWATER 53: AVINGER — Nathan McIntyre tossed in 30 points and added six rebounds, Jaxon Neal just missed a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Avinger Indians rolled to an 81-53 win over Redwater.
Judson Jones finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, and Ta’Zion Frazier had 12 points and four rebounds for the Indians.
BROWNSBORO 66, PRAIRILAND 43: PATTONVILLE — Gekyle Baker led three Bears into twin figures with 20 points, and Brownsboro earned a 66-43 win over Prairiland.
Jacob Hopson had 14 points, Bryce Bardin 10, Aiden Green seven, Hudson Childers five, Tanner Ballard four, Landon Hayter three, Peyton Wood two and Keaton Delaney on for the Bears, who led 10-8 after one quarter and 31-17 at the half.
WINONA 61, DALLAS VISION 57: WINONA — Cambron Hampton led he way with 14 points and nine rebounds, LurBryson Ross added 13 points and the Winona Wildcats notched a 61-57 win over Dallas Inspired Vision.
Ross added six rebounds and eight steals and Josh Rice had nine points, 13 rebounds and six steals for the Wildcats.