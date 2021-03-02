HARGRAVE 48, CARTHAGE 37: HUNTINGTON — The No. 11 ranked Huffman Hargrave Falcons held on for a 48-37 win over Carthage on Tuesday in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal contest.
Carthage’s season ends at 14-4, while Hargrave moves on to the regional semifinals with a 27-1 record.
CARTER 65, LINDALE 46: FORNEY — Lindale’s playoff run came to an end on Tuesday as they fell to No. 4 Dallas Carter in the Class 4A Region II semifinals, 65-46, at Jackrabbit Gym.
Carter was scorching hot from the perimeter. The Cowboys were 6 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half and 10 of 18 from downtown in the game.
Half of those triples came senior Hamilton Hamm who finished with a game-high 23 points. Senior backcourt mate Erin Wright added 20 points.
Colton Taylor scored 14 in the loss for Lindale. Jaymond Jackson, Colby Wood and Taegan Terry all had 9 points for the Eagles.