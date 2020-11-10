S. HILL 33, P. TREE 12: Peyton Borens tossed in 18 points to go along with three rebounds and four steals, and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers blanked crosstown rival Pine Tree in the opening quarter en route to a 33-12 win at Panther Gymnasium.
Janie Bradshaw added four points, two assists and two steals for Spring Hill, which led 16-0 after one quarter and 23-4 at the half. Zailey McGee finished with three points, and Laila Thompson, Carlie Manasse, Brantley Coggins and Laney Linseisen all scored two points. Carolann Bowles had six rebounds, and Thompson and Manasse pulled down five boards apiece. Kenzie Gee came up with five steals.
SABINE 48, ARP 23: ARP — Mercedes Willett led a balanced Lady Cardinals scoring attack with 13 points, and Sabine earned a 48-23 win over Arp on Tuesday.
Blaire Kaufman added nine points, Claudia Simmons eight, Ashlynn Davis and Tayla Calico six apiece, Hailey Davis four and Breanna Evans two.
Sabine (1-0) led 25-20 heading into the final stanza before outscoring the Lady Tigers 23-3 in the last eight minutes.
Sabine hosts Overton on Saturday.
JEFFERSON 62, Q. CITY 56: JEFFERSON — Ja’Kayla Rusk, Tierrani Johnson and Da’Navia Thomas all scored in double figures, Brianna Carter added eight points and 10 rebounds and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs pulled away late for a 62-56 win over Queen City.
Rusk had 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, Johnson 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals and Thomas 12 points, two rebounds and two steals. Iyanna Barnett and T.K. Trammer chipped in with five points apiece. Trammer had four rebounds, and T.J. Hood finished with three points.
P. PEWITT 70, C-PICKTON 30: COMO — Mya Heath led four Lady Brahmas into double figures with 19 points, and Paul Pewitt opened the season with a 70-30 win over Como-Pickton.
Calli Osmon had 15 points, Sissy Jones 13 and Dazha Cooper 10 for Paul Pewitt, which outscored Como-Pickton 23-4 in the final stanza.
Heath and Osmon knocked down three triples apiece for the Lady Brahmas, who will visit Avinger on Saturday.
The Paul Pewitt JV earned a 30-22 win.
HARLETON 77, GARRISON 10: HARLETON — Four Lady Wildcats scored in double figures, led by Paiton Little with 21 points, as Harleton rolled to a 77-10 win over Garrison to open the season.
Meredith Sellers added 15 points and seven rebounds, Haley Murray 15 points and five rebounds and Katie Holiday 10 points. Amber Hitt finished with eight points and seven rebounds, Little six steals and Ashanti Johnson one point, four rebounds and five assists.
L-KILDARE 30, O. CITY 21: ORE CITY — Angelyna Meggs and Leah Brown scored seven points apiece, and the Linden-Kildare Lady Tigers used big second and fourth quarters to earn a 30-21 win over Ore City.
The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Rebels 11-4 in the second to take a 19-11 lead into the half, and then outscored Ore City 9-2 in the final stanza after the Lady Rebels had pulled to within a bucket (21-19).
Tori Cummings scored 15 points in the loss for Ore City (0-1), which will host Queen City on Friday.
MCLEOD 49, REDWATER 24: MCLEOD — Kaitlyn Cross led with 13 points, Ella Lambeth was close behind with 12 and McLeod moved to 1-1 on the young season with a 49-24 win over Redwater.
Gracie Lance chipped in with nine points for the Lady Longhorns, who led 13-4 after one quarter and put things away by outscoring the Lady Dragons 15-3 in the third.
