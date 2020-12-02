GIRLS
HALLSVILLE 51, KILGORE 44: HALLSVILLE — Catherine Warford led a balanced Ladycat attack with 14 points, and Hallsville held off a late charge by Kilgore to earn a 51-44 victory on Tuesday.
Mallory Pyle finished with 11 points, and Baylie Perkins added 10 for Hallsville, which led 23-2 after one quarter and 28-13 at halftime. Faith Baliraine had six points, Olivia Simmons four points and Abbi Fischer and Aubrey Marjason three points apiece. Pyle also recorded seven assists and five steals, and Fischer dished out six assists.
Kilgore, which outscored Hallsville 19-11 in the fourth quarter, was paced by Miah Thomas with 23 points — 15 coming in the fourth quarter. Thomas also added three steals and 14 rebounds.
AT Anderson scored seven points to go along with three blocks and 12 rebounds, and Skye Cotton had 10 rebounds and five points.
P. PEWITT 50, TATUM 31: TATUM — Paul Pewitt’s Lady Brahmas notched a 50-31 win over the Tatum Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
Kayla Jones finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals in the loss for Tatum. Kaylei Stroud added 10 points and two rebounds, Trinity Edwards three points, five rebounds and four steals, Summer Dancy-Vasquez three points, three rebounds, five steals and three assists, Kerrigan Biggs two points and two rebounds, Jade Moore two rebounds and two steals and Emma Wiley two points.
BOYS
ATLANTA 64, HALLSVILLE 55: HALLSVILLE — Daimion Collins tossed in 32 points to lead the way for Atlanta as the Rabbits held on for a 64-55 win over Hallsville.
Atlanta led 50-30 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bobcats outscored the Rabbits 25-14 in the final eight minutes.
Benjamin Samples paced Hallsville with 23 points. Tanner Benson added 10.
ARP 57, BROWNSBORO 55: BROWNSBORO — The Arp Tigers moved to 3-1 on the year, outscoring Brownsboro by a bucket in the fourth quarter (7-5) to earn a 57-55 win.
Johnathon Blackwell led the way for Arp with 26 points. Kadaylon Williams added 14 for the Tigers, who led 35-19 at the half but were outscored 31-15 in the third and fourth periods. Elijah Mauldin added eight, Blake Florence and Colton Birdsong four apiece and Zacharia Mauldin one.
Aiden Hardin had 14, Gekyle Baker 10, Malik English 10, Kyle Nichols eight, Aiden Green five, Lane Epperson four and Ty McKenzie and Hayden Woods two apiece for Brownsboro.
