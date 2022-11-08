P. TREE 42, S. HILL 28: Sydney Price scored seven points to lead the way for Pine Tree, and the Lady Pirates held off a late charge by crosstown rival Spring Hill to earn a 42-28 season-opening win.
Aaliyah Oliver had six points and three steals and C'Nya Day six points and two steal for Pine Tree, which led 5-1 after one quarter and 18-9 at the half. Spring Hill managed a bucket in the third, but scored 17 in the final stanza to keep it close.
Pine Tree will participate in the Dallas Mavericks Classic at 6 p.m. Thursday against McKinney Boyd.
SABINE 29, ARP 20: ARP - Ashlynn Davis tossed in nine points, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals opened the season wit ha 29-20 win over the Arp Lady Tigers.
Loren Colquitt had seven points and Tayla Calico six for Sabine, which led 7-1 after one quarter and 17-6 at halftime. Ella Roberts added four, Breanna Evans two and Ashleigh McCormack one.
Sabine visits Spring Hill on Friday.
N. DIANA 38, O. CITY 15: ORE CITY - Katherine Yount recorded a double-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and eight steals, and the New Diana Lady Eagles opened the season wit ha 38-15 win over Ore City.
Alexis Miller chipped in with seven points, three rebounds and eight steals for the Lady Eagles. Starrmia Dixon finished with six points, four rebounds and three steals, Ava Smith five points and three rebounds, Ashley Orina three points and four rebounds, Kamrin Woodall three points and two rebounds and Layla Stapleton three points and four rebounds.
Brynn Richardson had seven points and Josie Reynolds six for Ore City.
C. HEIGHTS 67, GLADEWATER 34: GLADEWATER - The Gladewater Lady Bears fell to 1-1 on the young season wit ha 67-34 loss to Central Heights.
MaKayla Police had 13 points, five rebounds and three steals in the loss for the Lady Bears. Kyla Lincoln chipped in with six points and two rebounds, Kiyona Parker four points, three rebounds, three assists and seven steals, Ramya Ransom three points and three rebounds, Kamryn Floyd two points and four rebounds, Ava Langford two points and two rebounds, Calice Henderson two points, eight rebounds and three assists and Karlee Moses two points.
W. OAK 35, REDWATER 33: WHITE OAK - Bella Baker scored 11 of her game-high 18 points in the second quarter, Whitni Rayson was clutch from the free throw line in the fourth quarter on the way to an 11-point night and the White Oak Ladynecks opened the season with a 35-33 win over Rivercrest.
Elyse Paiz had four points and Kayleigh Woodard two for the Ladynecks, who led 19-8 at halftime.
Isabel Turner scored nine points in the loss for Rivercrest.
SALTILLO 41, MCLEOD 33: MCLEOD - Ryleigh Redar and and Allie Lane scored 12 points apiece for Saltillo in a 41-33 win over McLeod.
Reagan Johnson finished with 11 points, three steals, five rebounds and two assists in the loss for McLeod. Chassie Gryder and Andrea Bertrand had six points apiece, Reagan Mitchell five, Sarah Ragland three and Kenslee Cross two. Bertrand added two rebounds and two assists, Gryder two rebounds and Cross four rebounds.
CANTON 38, MILDRED 27: Amari Welch led the way with 12 points, and Lexi Etheridge filled the stat sheet for Canton as the Lady Eagles notched a 38-27 win over Corsicana Mildred.
Etheridge had eight points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots, and Lily Cervantes finished with seven points and six steals.