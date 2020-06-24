Sarah Matthews and Jada Hood, who helped lead the Kilgore College Lady Rangers to a fourth straight 20-plus win season, have been selected as 2020 NJCAA Women’s Basketball All-Stars.
Matthews and Hood are two of 50 student-athletes named to the list, which is comprised of athletes entering their sophomore seasons after competing at an NJCAA member school for the 2019-2020 campaign.
The list features 33 Division I, 12 Division II and five Division III student-athletes from 42 NJCAA institutions.
The 13th annual NJCAA Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-Star event won’t be played this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On behalf of the NJCAA Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, we would like to congratulate the 2020 NJCAA All-Star and Hall of Fame event participants,” association president Brandan Harrell said in a press release. “It deeply saddens us that we will not be able to honor these participants this year at our annual event. They have worked very hard during their freshman year to be selected to represent their institutions, their regions and the NJCAA.”
Matthews, from Atlanta, Georgia, played in 30 games and started 15 for Kilgore last season, averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 rebounds.
Hood, from Roseville, Minnesota, played in 30 games and started 24, averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and three assists per contest.
The Lady Rangers, under second-year head coach Addie Lees, finished the year 22-9 overall and 11-7 in the Region XIV Conference. KC fell 77-76 in overtime to rival Tyler Junior College in the first round of the Region XIV Conference in Shreveport.
Other Region XIV Conference players named to the list were Tyler’s Niya McGuire and Angelina’s Tai’sheka Porchia and Lovietta Walker.