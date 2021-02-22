From Staff Reports
KILGORE — A big second quarter proved to be too much for Kilgore College to overcome as the Lady Rangers dropped a 69-63 decision to rival Tyler Junior College in a Region XIV Conference battle on Monday at Masters Gymnasium.
Veonce Powell scored 18 points to lead the way for Tyler, which trailed 17-16 after one quarter but outscored the Lady Rangers 24-8 in the second period to build a 40-25 halftime lead.
Kilgore rallied in the third, outscoring the visiting Apache Ladies 23-12 to trail by just four points (52-48) heading into the final stanza.
Daijah Thomas added 12 points for Tyler. Nala Hemingway added 10, Nadechka Laccen nine, Taryn Wills seven, Tia Morgan and Deborah Ogayemi five apiece and Jasmine Payne three. Thomas and Ogayemi paced Tyler with eight rebounds apiece. Laccen handed out four assists.
Rahmena Henderson scored 23 points in the loss for Kilgore. Josephine Adegbite had eight, Mckenze Brown seven, Kerrighan Dunn and Tara Green five apiece, Laraveun Randle, Jada Hood and Hannah Narvaez four each and Kai Finister three. Brown pulled down 13 rebounds, and Henderson finished with a double-double after adding 10 boards. Hood had three assists.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Kilgore and dropped the Lady Rangers to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the conference.
Tyler, winners of two in a row, moves to 6-2 and 2-2.
Kilgore will visit Trinity Valley on Wednesday, the first of five straight road games for the Lady Rangers.
Tyler will host Jacksonville on Wednesday.