DISTRICT 14-3A
NEW BOSTON 59, PAUL PEWITT 29: NEW BOSTON — Carlee Ratcliff and Tamiya Smith scored 14 points apiece, Carleigh Reeves added 12 and New Boston rolled to a 59-29 win over the Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas.
Dede Jones had eight points and three rebounds in the loss for Paul Pewitt. Sissy Jones added five points and three rebounds, Mya Heath three points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals and Calli Osmon two points and six rebounds.
Paul Pewitt drops to 21-8 overall and 8-2 in district play. New Boston moves to 9-0 against the league.
DISTRICT 16-2A
UNION GROVE 66, BECKVILLE 20: BECKVILLE — The Union Grove Lady Lions kept pace in the District 16-2A title race with a 66-20 win over Beckville.
Macey Alston (16), Shayla Gallagher (13) and Madelynn Lacaze (10) all scored in double figures for Union Grove, which led 20-4 after one quarter. Haley Straubie had 10 points in the loss for Beckville. Straubie added four rebounds and two assists.
PRIVATE
TYLER HEAT 40, LONGVIEW HEAT 33 — FORT WORTH — Tyler HEAT outscored Longview HEAT 11-4 in a decisive fourth quarter to earn a 40-33 win at the Red River Tournament.
Jordan Parker led Longview HEAT with 15 points, four rebounds, six steals and two assists.
Jaden Parker finished with three points, four rebounds and three steals, Jaelyn Cleveland six points, eight rebounds, four blocks and two steals, Jenna Parker seven points, four steals, two blocks and two assists, Maddie Wright one steal, Stzannah Neal two rebounds and Tanner Stovall two points and four steals.