UNION GROVE — It was a bittersweet homecoming Monday night for Dee Lewis, who brought his Spring Hill Lady Panthers to Union Grove for a non district contest.
Lewis had spent the past six seasons coaching the Union Grove Lion basketball team and was now on the opposing sideline facing his close friend and Lady Lion coach JB Littlejohn.
The Lady Lions got 14 points from Madelynn Lacaze and 10 more from Carleigh Judd as they rolled to a 36-20 victory over the Lady Panthers.
Union Grove (9-3) trailed on briefly in the opening minutes before taking control late in the third.
Spring Hill (9-7) got a double-double from sophomore Zailey McGee, who netted 11 points and pulled 10 boards.
“It was very special coming here. The whole day I’ve been nervous because I knew Union Grove was pretty good,” Lewis said. “But being back in this gym is truly special and seeing a lot of old friends means a lot.”
Both teams committed 14 turnovers and at times the game was sloppy on both ends of the court. But Littlejohn’s Lady Lions got warmed up in the second half and hit seven of 12 from the floor in the third, while the Lady Panthers connected on just two of 10 shots.
“We couldn’t score,” Lewis lamented. “But I felt like we did a pretty good job on defense. We played pretty well defensively, we’re just having a hard time scoring the ball.”
Misfiring on eight of nine first period shots put Spring Hill in a 9-2 hole after just eight minutes. A backdoor layup from Lacaze at 4:55 of the first half gave Union Grove a 11-4 advantage and matched their largest lead of the half.
Ashlee Blake followed her own miss, drew a foul and converted a three-point play to trim the deficit to 11-7 with 4:26 to play. Riley dropped four free throws in the closing moments to send the Lady Panthers to the dressing room only down 14-11.
Makena Littlejohn, who hit two of four from beyond the arc, doubled the Lady Lion lead 30 seconds into the third period. Judd sank a jumper in the paint and Lacaze rang up back-to-back buckets as thelead reached near double figures at 23-14 with 3:11 to play.
A nice running jumper by Peyton Borens at 0:44 snapped a near five-minute dry spell for the Lady Panthers, Union Grove took a comfortable 29-16 lead into the final period after Judd beat the buzzer with a hook shot.
Macey Alston drained a three-ball to start the fourth for Union Grove. But scoring was scarce in the final eight minutes. Borens converted a halfcourt steal into points for Spring Hill at 5:32.
Judd, much like she did in the third, connected on a shot just ahead of the final horn to bring the scoring to a close.