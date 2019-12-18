Eleven teams will battle over the next three days for the championship at the Union Grove Basketball Invitational, which tips off today with pool play.
Joining host team Union Grove in Pool C will be Harmony, Union Hill and New Diana. Pool A includes Gladewater, Hawkins and Hughes Springs, and Troup, McLeod, Hooks and Waskom will make up Pool B.
Today’s schedule in Pool A has Gladewater vs. Hawkins at 8:20 a.m., Hawkins vs. Hughes Springs at 3 p.m. and Hughes Springs vs. Gladewater at 5:40 p.m.
In Pool B today, it’s Troup vs. McLeod at 11 a.m., Hooks vs. Waskom at 1:40 p.m., Troup vs. Hooks at 5:10 p.m. (JH gym) and McLeod vs. Waskom at 6:30 p.m. (JH gym).
The Pool C schedule today has Union Hill vs. New Diana at 9:40 a.m., Union Grove vs. harmony at 12:20 p.m., Harmony vs. Union Hill at 4:20 p.m. and New Diana vs. Union Grove at 7 p.m.
Pool play continues early on Friday and then teams switch to bracket play based on their finishes today and early Friday.
The tournament championship game is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.