LATE TUESDAY
■ UNION GROVE 61, HEAT 46: The Union Grove Lady Lions built a 10-point lead after one quarter and held on for a 61-46 win over Longview HEAT on Tuesday.
Carleigh Judd led the way for Union Grove with 22 points. Macey Alston added 15, Macey Roberts 11, Makena Littlejohn nine, Shayla Gallagher two and Madelynn Lacaze one.
Jordan Parker scored 28 points to go along with four rebounds and five steals in the loss for HEAT. Jaden Parker added two blocks, Jaelyn Cleveland two points and two rebounds, Jenna Parker 11 points, five rebounds and three assists, Suzannah Neal six rebounds and two points and Zoe Quinalty three points and three rebounds.
■ PAUL PEWITT 68, COMO-PICKTON 25: Mya Heath knocked down five of her team’s 11 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, leading the Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas to a 68-25 win over Como-Pickton.
Heath also had six assists for Paul Pewitt. Jailyn Smith added 13 points and 10 assists, Calli Osmon nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks, DeDe Jones nine points and seven rebounds and Shawni Cooper 12 rebounds and eight steals.
■ TST 45, MOUNT ENTERPRISE 11: Micah Cobb scored 11 points, Georgia Scott 10 and Hayner Boorman nine for Trinity School as the Lady Titans opened the season with a 45-11 win over Mount Enterprise.
Karsyn Bowden added six points, Mary Kate Sharp and Emily Sparks three apiece and Macy Cobb and Lexi Abbott two each for the Lady Titans.
■ CHAPEL HILL 41, LINDALE 38: NEW CHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 41-38 win over Lindale.
Ty’Liyah Moore led a balanced CH attack with eight points. Jenea Travier and Brittley Maddox added seven apiece, Kya Cook and Kylei Griffin six each, Tally Overshown and D.J. Kincade three and Shelbee Denson one.