QUEEN CITY
■ UG WINS 2: QUEEN CITY — Macey Alston led the way in the opener, Carleigh Judd paced the Lady Lions in the second game and Union Grove notched wins over Carthage (57-38) and Queen City (57-15) on day one of the Queen City Tournament.
Against Carthage, Alston tossed in 27 points, Judd 16, Madelynn Lacaze five, Shayla Gallagher four, Makena Littlejohn three and Macey RoWberts two.
Judd scored 14, Lacaze and Gallagher nine apiece, Alston seven, Roberts five, Camille Hanson and Jocy Suarez three each and Jolea Robertson two.
The Lady Lions meet Hughes Springs at 9 a.m. today.
■ CARTHAGE SPLITS: QUEEN CITY — After suffering their first loss of the season earlier in the day, the Carthage Lady Dawgs rebounded with a 55-29 win over the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs at the Queen City Tournament.
Carthage, 3-1, dropped a 57-38 decision to the Union Grove Lady Lions in their first game of the day.
Senior Zee McGrue had a triple-double in the 26-point win over Hughes Springs. McGrue had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals. Jordan McLin pulled 13 rebounds in the win.
McGrue was also high-point in defeat for Carthage with 16 points and nine steals.
Carthage faces host Queen City this morning in a 10:30 a.m. tip.
On Tuesday, McGrue scored 30 points in a 51--38 win over Henderson.
Jakyra Roberts added 10 points, and McLin pulled 14 rebounds for the Lady Dawgs.
■ CHAPEL HILL 49, FRANKSTON 28: GRAND SALINE — Kylei Griffin led a balanced scoring attack for Chapel Hill with 10 points as the Lady Bulldogs moved to 3-0 on the year with a 49-28 win over Frankston at the Grand Saline Tournament.
Tierney Minor added nine points, Ty’Liyah Moore eight, Brittley Maddox six, Shelbee Denson and D.J. Kincade five apiece, Tally Overshown four and Alexia Rogers two.
Keryonna Eldridge scored seven in the loss for Frankston.
Chapel Hill meets Winnsboro at 10 a.m. today.
JUNIOR HIGHFoster 8th A def. Forest Park, 69-36; Foster 8th B def. Forest Park 19-16; Foster 7th A def. Forest Park 52-13
FROM STAFF REPORTS